There's some good news for a select group of those with American Express credit cards. Right now you might be targeted for a special bonus offer that gives you 1,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $1,000 or more on your American Express card. You can actually do this up to three times (so up to 3,000 Membership Rewards points) between now and November 21, which is when this offer expires.

However, not everyone will see the same type of offer as multiple versions have been spotted. To check if you're eligible, simply go to your Amex Offers page (which you can find online or through the Amex mobile app) and click "Add to Card" for any offer you are interested in pursuing. If you have more than one Amex card, it would be wise to check the offers page for each card in case the offer shows up on one but not the others. Moreover, we suggest you check now as you never know how long these offers stick around.

If you don't have an American Express card in your wallet, now is a good time to consider adding one. For example, if you like to travel in style, consider the The Platinum Card® from American Express. This card provides some premium perks such as access to Centurion Lounges, waived fees for Global Entry / TSA PreCheck, and Uber VIP status. Additionally, you can earn up to $200 in Uber credit and $200 in airline fee credits each year. Finally, you can currently earn a 60,000 Membership Rewards bonus after making $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening.