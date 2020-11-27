Black Friday has officially started, along with even more Black Friday deals — including some of the best offers we've seen yet. One sale that's strictly only available today is on Garmin smartwatches and GPS devices, meaning there's no time to waste if you're interested in purchasing one for yourself or as a gift.

Right now, select models are on sale at Amazon with prices starting as low as just $39.99. While most of the options included in the selection are for adults, there are a few fitness trackers for kids in the mix as well.

It's Time Garmin GPS devices and smartwatches Amazon has select Garmin smartwatches and GPS devices on sale today only as part of Black Friday. This deal includes models like the Fenix 5X, vivofit jr, and the vivomove HR while supplies last. Prices Vary See at Amazon

Today's sale at Amazon includes some of the most popular wearable GPS devices and smartwatches from Garmin at up to 43% off recent pricing. The sale even features a deal on the highly-reviewed Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire. Now on sale for $299.99, today's deal saves you a whopping $300 off its original price. This is Garmin's ultimate multisport GPS watch with full color Topo U.S. mapping, routable cycling maps, and other outdoor navigation features. Best of all, it's designed to withstand tough weather conditions and can receive notifications from your phone, too.

If you don't need a watch with tons of advanced GPS features, Garmin's vivomove HR could be a better buy. Today it's discounted down to $149 in a few different styles, saving you just over $150 off its regular cost. These hybrid watches are designed to look great while keeping you updated on your notifications at a glance. You can use one to control your music or track your heart rate as well.

Meanwhile, the most affordable pick in the sale is the Garmin vivomove jr., down to $39.99. This fitness tracker is designed just for kids and comes in three fun styles at $40 off its usual price. These can be worn anywhere your child goes, even in the shower or the pol, connects with a parent mobile app, and lasts for up to a year on a single battery. It's best intended for children from the ages of four and nine.