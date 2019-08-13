Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

As a small business owner, you've probably needed to ship things whether it's product, materials, supplies, etc. To help you with that, Amex just revamped its American Express® Business Gold Card to reward you for shipping with FedEx. For a limited time until 11/6/2019, you can now earn up to $500 back in statement credits when making purchases with FedEx. You just have to use the Amex Business Gold for those purchases, and you must make the purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Get plenty of perks by doing business with the Amex Business Gold. With no limit to the total number of points you can earn and no expiration date on those points, you can find numerous ways to make this card work for you.

This welcome bonus offer replaces the old offer, which was 35k Membership Rewards points. Some may view the new offer as a bit of a downgrade, as the 35k points are estimated to be worth $700. However, the current offer is only valid through November 6 of this year, after which the original offer may return.

Aside from the welcome offer, the card offers a lot of additional benefits. First, you can earn 4x membership rewards points on two categories of your choice. Next, you can make those points even more valuable by getting 25% back after using them to book a flight on American Express Travel. Finally, enjoy purchase protection so that your purchases are protected from accidental damage or theft for up to 120 days. As you can see, there are a lot of great reasons to have this business card in your wallet.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.