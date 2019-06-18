Hey Canada, if you like shopping on Amazon and you love rewards, then there is a new Mastercard just for you. Amazon Canada, TD, and Mastercard have teamed up to launch the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard.

Earning rewards with your card has never been easier for Amazon and Whole Foods Market customers. By using the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard, eligible Prime members can earn 2.5% back on eligible purchases through Amazon.ca or from Whole Foods Market in Canada. All other eligible purchases will earn you a flat 1% back.

You don't even need to be a Prime member to enjoy some great benefits from this card. Users without a Prime subscription are still able to earn 1.5% back on eligible purchases made from Amazon.ca and Whole Foods Market in Canada.

Amazon is even running a special introductory promotion giving all cardholders 5% back at Amazon.ca, grocery stores, and restaurants for the first six months up to $3,000 on eligible purchases.

If that wasn't enough to make you want the card already, every 2,000 points earned will automatically be converted into a $20 Amazon.ca gift card. Plus, there is no annual credit card fee and no caps on annual points or expirations on rewards.

With summer swiftly approaching, there has never been a better time to get a new card and start earning rewards. Don't just shop, get rewarded while you shop.