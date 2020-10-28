Most gaming subscriptions only give you temporary access to a library. But with the GameThrill Big Game Box, you get 10 titles every month to keep. Right now, three-month subscriptions are 33% off at $49.99.
You can get subscriptions for virtually everything nowadays, from home-cooked meals to razor blades. However, most services aimed at gamers have largely focused on merch.
GameThrill changes that. This online platform puts together a great bundle of PC games every month to keep you entertained. At the same time, you save a significant amount on the retail price.
If you take a three-month subscription today, you can expect to go sliding in DiRT Rally, solve puzzles in Dragon Hunter, and get tactical in Make War.
The line-up also includes speedy platformer Cybercube, classic shooter SAMS, the general chaos of Goat Simulator, and many more great titles. Of course, you get to keep them all.
The full list is worth $100, but you can order today for $49.99 to get your subscription.
