Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards and Opening Night Live at Gamescom, has revealed an entirely-new project called Summer Game Fest. Running from May through August 2020, this event is four months of news, digital shows and demos from multiple publishers, including but not even remotely limited to: CD Projekt Red, Xbox, PlayStation, WB Games and Bethesda.

Introducing @summergamefest, a new season of news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry. May - August 2020, and a developer showcase with @iam8bit too. See you soon! https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/DashSP4Q5I — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2020

Keighley also announced that as a part of this event, in addition to the Steam Game Festival, Xbox will be holding a Game Festival, with more details coming later.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Keighley explained that "You have to open your mind to different ways of getting news about games." He also noted that "[Summer Game Fest] is not a big press conference with 5,000 people in an audience hooting and hollering and cheering. And I miss that stuff. Those things are big moments. So how do we create those new moments in this new world order? I think people have to just accept that it's different. Maybe some things will be even better. And maybe you'll get more content at home."

With this announced and Xbox holding a showcase for third-party Xbox Series X games on May 7, it appears that while E3 isn't happening, the summer will be packed with gaming news. When the full schedule for Summer Game Fest goes live, you'll be able to find it on the official website right here.