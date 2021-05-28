What you need to know
- Genshin Impact's Midsummer Island Adventure introduces a new 5-star character.
- A new monster, event wish, and Archon Quest are also coming.
- The Archon Quest centers around the new character trying to get to Inazuma.
Genshin Impact Version 1.6 is on its way, bringing with it a new 5-star character, new monsters, and an Archon Quest that hints we could be going to Inazuma, a brand-new region. The popular free-to-play title only keeps getting better and better as developer miHoYo continues to add content.
Midsummer Island Adventure looks like a whole lot of fun. There's Kaedehara Kazuha, a new character hailing from Inazuma, who plays a central role in the upcoming Archon Quest that sees your character attempt to journey into the previously closed off region. The new monster, Maguu Kenki, is a mechanical humanoid that wields a razer-sharp blade like a samurai.
Genshin Impact is one of the best Android games, and what makes it even better is that it's free-to-play. While it does have microtransactions and gatcha mechanics, you don't need to buy anything if you don't want to. As predatory as microtransctions can be, they aren't that bad here.
The game also recently released for PS5 with DualSense support and enhanced visuals. If you prefer to play on console instead of mobile, this is the way to go.
