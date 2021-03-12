There's no slowing down Genshin Impact. The popular free-to-play title, available on Android, PS4, and PS5 through backward compatibility, is easily one of the best PS5 games and best Android games right now, or at the very least, one of the most popular. It's holding a limited-time event soon in the city of Mondstadt, giving players the opportunity to go through a few new mini-games and even spend some special time with another character. We'll run through everything you can expect from the Windblume Festival including when it starts, what it is, and how players can join.

Genshin Impact What is the Windblume Festival?

In the Genshin Impact universe, Mondstadt's Windblume Festival can be traced back to 2,600 years ago when the town was liberated. Over the generations, it's come to signify a celebration of romance and passion within the community. During this time players are able to partake in special mini-games and earn rewards. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Because it's a festival of love, players will also have the chance to spend some time with Barbara, Noelle, Bennett, and Chongyun to get to know them more closely. While Genshin Impact doesn't have romance options, this looks to add some limited time romances. Your choices with certain characters may lead to different endings, with each awarding players with a Hangout Memory illustration. Genshin Impact Windblume Festival mini-games, events, and items

Three primary mini-games have been set up by the Knights of Favonius to test your skills in archery, gliding, and ballads. Each will have four difficulties and reward players with Festive Tour Tickets that can be exchanged at the Event Shop for level-up materials, the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon, and the Windsong Lyre. Mini-games Bullseye Balloons: Pop as many balloons as possible in the time limit provided.

Pop as many balloons as possible in the time limit provided. Floral Freefall: Glide and collect floating flowers.

Glide and collect floating flowers. Ballads of Breeze: Play your lyre to a particular beat. While these are the primary mini-games, the trailer gives us a glimpse at some others that can test your agility. One has your character running through and avoiding large bubbles and another has you collecting items on a crumbling platform. It looks as if there will be plenty for players to do. Peculiar Wonderland event Anybody looking for a bit more combat should head to the Peculiar Wonderland event. This is a special domain that's been recently discovered and renovated by the Adventurers' Guild. It tasks players with accomplishing three random challenges before finally participating in a boss fight. Depending on how well you performed during those challenges you'll earn buffs to use in the final battle. To complement the level-up material you get for completing the mini-games, completing the Peculiar Wonderland event rewards players with Peculiar Collab Coupons that can be redeemed for weapon ascension materials and a new four-star bow, the Windblume Ode. Windblume Festival items and rewards Between the rewards you get from completing mini-games and the Peculiar Wonderland event, there are several new items you can earn and unlock along with previous materials like Mora and Hero's Wit. Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon

Windsong Lyre

Windblume Ode (four-star bow)

Talent level-up materials

Weapon ascension materials

Hero's Wit

Mora

Primogems

Mystic Enhancement Ore Genshin Impact When is the Windblume Festival?

The Windblume Festival begins on March 17, 2021 alongside the game's 1.4 update, which adds Rosaria, the four-star Thorny Benevolence, as a playable character. It's unclear at this moment how long the event will last for, but it's probably best to join as soon as possible so you don't miss out on any mini-games and rewards. Genshin Impact How to join the Windblume Festival

As fun as this all may sound, not everyone will be able to join in on the festivities. Only those who are Adventure Rank 20 or above and have completed the Archon Quest "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" will be invited to join the Windblume Festival. "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" is the final quest in the third act of the Archon Quests prologue chapter where you must purge Stormterror (Dvalin) of the corrupted energy placed by the Abyss Order. Getting to Adventure Rank 20 and completing this quest can take well over a dozen hours, but luckily almost everything you do in the game rewards you with experience. Just keep completing new missions and exploring the world and you should reach Rank 20 in no time.