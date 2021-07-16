Genshin Impact quickly became one of the best mobile games after its release and that's in no small part to how the game allow you to become powerful. All you have to do is Ascend to a higher state. To do that, you'll need to level up your Genshin Impact characters and weapons as much as possible, reach the right Adventure Ranks, and have the right items on hand. Each character and weapon you want to upgrade requires specific items, which you must either purchase, find on the map, or win in battles. Here's everything you need to know about Ascension and its requirements.

Genshin Impact Ascension What is Ascension?

After you've been playing with a character for a certain amount of time, you'll hit a wall where the character and its weapons cannot increase in level or stats. Ascension allows you to continue a character or weapon's progress by unlocking one of their talents or passive skill. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Characters and weapons can only ascend if the right materials and requirements are met. You will not be able to make it into the high-level dungeons unless you take the time to ascend your characters and weapons. Genshin Impact Ascension How to Ascend Characters

In order to ascend Genshin Impact characters, you will need to cap out your character's current max level, reach specific Adventure Ranks, and have the necessary materials to actually ascend.

Max Level Adventure Rank Level 20 Default Level 40 Rank 15 Level 50 Rank 25 Above Level 50 TBA

Continue to work on your Adventure Rank by talking to the Receptionists at any Adventurer's Guild counter. You must manually redeem your rewards to move up Adventure Rank levels. Step-by-step Ascension instructions Go to the Character Menu for the character you want to ascend. Select Attributes. Look to the bottom right corner where the Level Up button usually appears. If your character cannot level up any further and you have the materials necessary, this button will read Ascend instead. Tap this button. This will take you to a screen that shows you what materials you need to complete this action. You can click on the items to learn where to get them. If you have them all, select Ascend again. The stats from the Ascension will appear. Select Confirm to continue. Now continue the process for any other characters that have reached their current level cap and that you have the required materials for. Character ascend materials chart

The more times a character Ascends, the more complex the materials needed to Ascend become. Here are the base descriptions for the materials that each character needs.

Character Materials Talent Books Albedo ○ Prithvia Topaz

○ Basalt Pillar

○ Cecilia

○ Diving Scroll Ballad Amber ○ Agnidus Agate

○ Everflame Seed

○ Small Lamp Grass

○ Arrowhead Freedom Barbara ○ Varunada Lazurite

○ Cleansing Heart

○ Philanemo Mushroom

○ Divining Scroll Freedom Beidou ○ Vajrada Amethyst

○ Lightning Prism

○ Noctilucous Jade

○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia Gold Bennett ○ Agnidus Agate

○ Everflame Seed

○ Windwheel Aster

○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia Resistance Chongyun ○ Shivada Jade

○ Hoarfrost Core

○ Cor Lapis

○ Mask Diligence Diluc ○ Agnidus Agate

○ Everflame Seed

○ Small Lamp Grass

○ Recruit's Insignia Resistance Diona ○ Shivada Jade

○ Hoarfrost Core

○ Calla Lily

○ Arrowhead Freedom Eula ○ Shivada Jade

○ Crystalline Bloom

○ Dandelion Seed

○ Mask Resistance Fischl ○ Vajrada Amethyst

○ Lightning Prism

○ Calla Lily

○ Arrowhead Ballad Ganyu ○ Shivada Jade

○ Hoarfrost Core

○ Qingxin

○ Whopperflower Nectar Diligence Hu Tao ○ Agnidus Agate

○ Juvenile Jade

○ Silk Flower

○ Whopperflower Nectar Diligence Jean ○ Vayuda Turqoise

○ Hurricane Seed

○ Dandelion Seed

○ Mask Resistance Kaedehara Kazuha ○ Vayuda Turquoise

○ Sea Ganoderma

○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia Diligence Kaeya ○ Shivada Jade

○ Hoarfrost Core

○ Calla Lily

○ Treaure Hoarder Insignia Ballad Keqing ○ Vajrada Amethyst

○ Lightning Prism

○ Cor Lapis

○ Nectar Prosperity Klee ○ Agnidus Agate

○ Everflame Seed

○ Pilanemo Mushroom

○ Divining Scroll Freedom Lisa ○ Vajrada Amethyst

○ Lightning Prism

○ Valberry

○ Slime Mona ○ Varunada Lazurite

○ Cleansing Heart

○ Philanemo Mushroom

○ Whopperflower Nectar Resistance Ningguang ○ Prithiva Topaz

○ Basalt Pillar

○ Glaze Lily

○ Recruit's Insignia Prosperity Noelle ○ Prithiva Topaz

○ Basalt Pillar

○ Valberry

○ Mask Resistance Qiqi ○ Shivada Jade

○ Hoarfrost Core

○ Violetgrass

○ Scroll Prosperity Razor ○ Vajrada Amethyst

○ Lightning Prism

○ Wolfhook

○ Mask Resistance Rosaria ○ Shivada Jade

○ Hoarfrost Core

○ Valberry

○ Recruiter's Insignia Ballad Sucrose ○ Vayuda Turqoise

○ Hurricane Seed

○ Windwheel Aster

○ Whopperflower Nectar Freedom Tartaglia (Childe) ○ Varunada Lazurite

○ Cleansing Heart

○ Starconch

○Recuit's Insignia Freedom Traveler ○ Brilliant Diamond

○ Windhweel Aster

○ Mask Prosperity Venti ○ Vayuda Turqoise

○ Hurricane Seed

○ Cecilia

○ Slime Ballad Xiangling ○ Agnidus Agate

○ Everflame Seed

○ Jueyun Chili

○ Slime Diligence Xiao ○ Vayuda Turqoise

○ Juvenile Jade

○ Qingxin

○ Slime Properity Xingqiu ○ Varunada Lazurite

○ Cleansing Heart

○ Silk Flower

○ Mask Gold Xinyan ○ Agnidus Agate

○ Everflame Seed

○ Violetgrass

○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia Gold Yanfei ○ Agnidus Agate

○ Juvenile Jade

○ Noctilucous Jade

○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia Gold Zhongli ○ Prithiva Topaz

○ Basalt Pillar

○ Cor Lapis

○ Slime Gold

How to ascend weapons

You will need to have reached a specific Adventure Rank, capped at your current rank's max level, and have the required materials in order to ascend weapons. Ascension levels are as follows:

Max Level Adventure Rank Level 20 Default Level 40 Rank 15 Level 50 Rank 25 Above Level 50 TBA

Continue to level up your weapons until they reach a level cap. Once that happens, if you have the proper materials on hand and have reached the next required Adventure Rank, you'll be able to Ascend your weapon and continue leveling it up. How to get Ascension Materials