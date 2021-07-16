Genshin Impact Barbara DovesSource: miHoYo

Genshin Impact quickly became one of the best mobile games after its release and that's in no small part to how the game allow you to become powerful. All you have to do is Ascend to a higher state.

To do that, you'll need to level up your Genshin Impact characters and weapons as much as possible, reach the right Adventure Ranks, and have the right items on hand. Each character and weapon you want to upgrade requires specific items, which you must either purchase, find on the map, or win in battles. Here's everything you need to know about Ascension and its requirements.

Genshin Impact Ascension What is Ascension?

Genshin Impact Characters Menu AscensionSource: Android Central

After you've been playing with a character for a certain amount of time, you'll hit a wall where the character and its weapons cannot increase in level or stats. Ascension allows you to continue a character or weapon's progress by unlocking one of their talents or passive skill.

Characters and weapons can only ascend if the right materials and requirements are met. You will not be able to make it into the high-level dungeons unless you take the time to ascend your characters and weapons.

Genshin Impact Ascension How to Ascend Characters

Genshin Impact Adventurers Guild Adventure RankSource: Android Central

In order to ascend Genshin Impact characters, you will need to cap out your character's current max level, reach specific Adventure Ranks, and have the necessary materials to actually ascend.

Max Level Adventure Rank
Level 20 Default
Level 40 Rank 15
Level 50 Rank 25
Above Level 50 TBA

Continue to work on your Adventure Rank by talking to the Receptionists at any Adventurer's Guild counter. You must manually redeem your rewards to move up Adventure Rank levels.

Step-by-step Ascension instructions

  1. Go to the Character Menu for the character you want to ascend.

  2. Select Attributes.

    Genshin Impact Characters MenuGenshin Impact Characters Menu AttributesSource: Android Central

  3. Look to the bottom right corner where the Level Up button usually appears. If your character cannot level up any further and you have the materials necessary, this button will read Ascend instead. Tap this button.

  4. This will take you to a screen that shows you what materials you need to complete this action. You can click on the items to learn where to get them. If you have them all, select Ascend again.

    Genshin Impact Characters Menu AscendGenshin Impact Characters Menu Ascend AgainSource: Android Central

  5. The stats from the Ascension will appear. Select Confirm to continue.

    Genshin Impact Characters Menu ConfirmSource: Android Central

Now continue the process for any other characters that have reached their current level cap and that you have the required materials for.

Character ascend materials chart

Genshin Impact Ascension MaterialSource: Android Central

The more times a character Ascends, the more complex the materials needed to Ascend become. Here are the base descriptions for the materials that each character needs.

Character Materials Talent Books
Albedo ○ Prithvia Topaz
○ Basalt Pillar
○ Cecilia
○ Diving Scroll		 Ballad
Amber ○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Small Lamp Grass
○ Arrowhead		 Freedom
Barbara ○ Varunada Lazurite
○ Cleansing Heart
○ Philanemo Mushroom
○ Divining Scroll		 Freedom
Beidou ○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Noctilucous Jade
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia		 Gold
Bennett ○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Windwheel Aster
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia		 Resistance
Chongyun ○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Cor Lapis
○ Mask		 Diligence
Diluc ○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Small Lamp Grass
○ Recruit's Insignia		 Resistance
Diona ○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Calla Lily
○ Arrowhead		 Freedom
Eula ○ Shivada Jade
○ Crystalline Bloom
○ Dandelion Seed
○ Mask		 Resistance
Fischl ○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Calla Lily
○ Arrowhead		 Ballad
Ganyu ○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Qingxin
○ Whopperflower Nectar		 Diligence
Hu Tao ○ Agnidus Agate
○ Juvenile Jade
○ Silk Flower
○ Whopperflower Nectar		 Diligence
Jean ○ Vayuda Turqoise
○ Hurricane Seed
○ Dandelion Seed
○ Mask		 Resistance
Kaedehara Kazuha ○ Vayuda Turquoise
○ Sea Ganoderma
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia		 Diligence
Kaeya ○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Calla Lily
○ Treaure Hoarder Insignia		 Ballad
Keqing ○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Cor Lapis
○ Nectar		 Prosperity
Klee ○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Pilanemo Mushroom
○ Divining Scroll		 Freedom
Lisa ○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Valberry
○ Slime
Mona ○ Varunada Lazurite
○ Cleansing Heart
○ Philanemo Mushroom
○ Whopperflower Nectar		 Resistance
Ningguang ○ Prithiva Topaz
○ Basalt Pillar
○ Glaze Lily
○ Recruit's Insignia		 Prosperity
Noelle ○ Prithiva Topaz
○ Basalt Pillar
○ Valberry
○ Mask		 Resistance
Qiqi ○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Violetgrass
○ Scroll		 Prosperity
Razor ○ Vajrada Amethyst
○ Lightning Prism
○ Wolfhook
○ Mask		 Resistance
Rosaria ○ Shivada Jade
○ Hoarfrost Core
○ Valberry
○ Recruiter's Insignia		 Ballad
Sucrose ○ Vayuda Turqoise
○ Hurricane Seed
○ Windwheel Aster
○ Whopperflower Nectar		 Freedom
Tartaglia (Childe) ○ Varunada Lazurite
○ Cleansing Heart
○ Starconch
○Recuit's Insignia		 Freedom
Traveler ○ Brilliant Diamond
○ Windhweel Aster
○ Mask		 Prosperity
Venti ○ Vayuda Turqoise
○ Hurricane Seed
○ Cecilia
○ Slime		 Ballad
Xiangling ○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Jueyun Chili
○ Slime		 Diligence
Xiao ○ Vayuda Turqoise
○ Juvenile Jade
○ Qingxin
○ Slime		 Properity
Xingqiu ○ Varunada Lazurite
○ Cleansing Heart
○ Silk Flower
○ Mask		 Gold
Xinyan ○ Agnidus Agate
○ Everflame Seed
○ Violetgrass
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia		 Gold
Yanfei ○ Agnidus Agate
○ Juvenile Jade
○ Noctilucous Jade
○ Treasure Hoarder Insignia		 Gold
Zhongli ○ Prithiva Topaz
○ Basalt Pillar
○ Cor Lapis
○ Slime		 Gold

How to ascend weapons

Genshin Impact Weapons BrighterSource: Android Central

You will need to have reached a specific Adventure Rank, capped at your current rank's max level, and have the required materials in order to ascend weapons. Ascension levels are as follows:

Max Level Adventure Rank
Level 20 Default
Level 40 Rank 15
Level 50 Rank 25
Above Level 50 TBA

Continue to level up your weapons until they reach a level cap. Once that happens, if you have the proper materials on hand and have reached the next required Adventure Rank, you'll be able to Ascend your weapon and continue leveling it up.

How to get Ascension Materials

Genshin Impact Ley Line BlossomSource: Android Central

There are five different ways to acquire Ascension Materials and you'll need to participate in all five methods to ascend your characters and weapons.

  1. Souvenir Shops: Go to a shop with a Diamond symbol and exchange Ascension Materials for Anemo Sigils or Geo Sigils. These sigils are commonly found in treasure chests.
  2. Boss Fights: Some of the items you need can only be acquired after beating bosses. You can always go into your menu and check the Adventurer Handbook to see what items a boss drops upon defeat.
  3. Mining and Collecting: Run around the map collecting items and mining everything you see. It's easiest to mine from stones using explosives or a claymore.
  4. Alchemy and Crafting: Interact with the Crafting Bench or an Alchemy table to obtain rare items.
  5. Traveling Merchants and Botanists: You'll likely come across traveling NPCs on your journey. You'll often find these mobile marketers selling Ascension Materials.

On another level

Once you've ascended, you'll be able to continue leveling up your character so they become stronger. Ascension is a necessary part of getting further into the Genshin Impact world, so make sure you take the time to acquire the proper materials and ascend when you can.

