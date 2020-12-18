Commonly regarded as one of the best boxers of this or any generation, Gennady Golovkin is finally back in action on Friday tonight to defend his crown against dark horse challenger Kamil Szeremeta.

This long-awaited return to the ring for Golovkin mark's the Kazakhstani fighter's first fight since beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko back in October last year — a victory which saw him take the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

Another victory tonight for GGG would see the 38-year-old notch up a record-breaking 21st middleweight title defense. Over the course of his decade-long pro career, Golovkin has won the welterweight championship twice.

He also ruled the roost as the unified champion of the middleweight division from 2014 to 2018, but that reign was ended by Mexican ring king Canelo Alvarez — a loss that ended GGG's incredible 40-fight unbeaten streak.

Golovkin has since battled back to hold the IBF and IBO middleweight champion of the world, and now faces mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta for the latter title.

Szeremeta is a former European titleholder with an impressive 21-0 record that includes 5 KOs. The 31-year-old earned tonight's fight following his impressive second-round stoppage of Oscar Cortes on the Golovkin-Derevyanchenko undercard.

Read on to find out how to watch the Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight, no matter where you are in the world.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta: Where and when?

This much-anticipated fight is set to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida on Friday, December 18.

Golovkin and Szeremeta are expected to make their ring walks about 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night in the US (4am GMT / 3pm AEDT)

Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive fight further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Golovkin vs Szeremeta but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.