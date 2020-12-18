Commonly regarded as one of the best boxers of this or any generation, Gennady Golovkin is finally back in action on Friday tonight to defend his crown against dark horse challenger Kamil Szeremeta.
This long-awaited return to the ring for Golovkin mark's the Kazakhstani fighter's first fight since beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko back in October last year — a victory which saw him take the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles.
Another victory tonight for GGG would see the 38-year-old notch up a record-breaking 21st middleweight title defense. Over the course of his decade-long pro career, Golovkin has won the welterweight championship twice.
He also ruled the roost as the unified champion of the middleweight division from 2014 to 2018, but that reign was ended by Mexican ring king Canelo Alvarez — a loss that ended GGG's incredible 40-fight unbeaten streak.
Golovkin has since battled back to hold the IBF and IBO middleweight champion of the world, and now faces mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta for the latter title.
Szeremeta is a former European titleholder with an impressive 21-0 record that includes 5 KOs. The 31-year-old earned tonight's fight following his impressive second-round stoppage of Oscar Cortes on the Golovkin-Derevyanchenko undercard.
Read on to find out how to watch the Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight, no matter where you are in the world.
Golovkin vs Szeremeta: Where and when?
This much-anticipated fight is set to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida on Friday, December 18.
Golovkin and Szeremeta are expected to make their ring walks about 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night in the US (4am GMT / 3pm AEDT)
Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive fight further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Golovkin vs Szeremeta but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta online with DAZN
As with Saturday's Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith mega fight, up-and- coming sports streaming platform DAZN has exclusive worldwide rights to show this fight.
The service is now available in over 220 countries including, the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
This also means that the service is offering huge introductory discounts to subscribers.
For example, tonight's fight marks something of a launch for DAZN in the UK, with the service currently priced at just £1.99 a month.
Similarly, the service is currently being offered for a knock-down initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand.
For north American fight fans, a DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year, while DAZN Canada is priced at a similar CAD$19.99 per month, with a 12-month subscription coming in at $150 for a year's access.
Tonight's main card coverage is set to start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in the US and Canada, 1am GMT in the UK, and 12pm AEDT in Australia. The headline act is due to kick off around 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Friday night in the US, 4am GMT in the UK on Saturday morning, and 3pm AEDT in Australia on Saturday afternoon.
