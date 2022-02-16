Feature-packed hybrid Garmin Vivomove Sport Style-focused hybrid Garmin Vivomove HR Those who want a hybrid smartwatch that's still packed with features will be drawn to the Garmin Vivomove Sport. It comes in a lightweight 40mm case that's compact yet efficient. You'll have connected GPS through your phone, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, Body Battery, and blood oxygen monitoring. $180 at Amazon Pros Fun, lightweight design

Garmin Vivomove Sport vs. Vivomove HR: Features or fashion?

Hybrid smartwatches are an excellent way to enjoy the best of both worlds, especially if you're trying to decide between the Garmin Vivomove Sport and Vivomove HR. As the name suggests, these two wearables have a lot in common. If you're interested in owning one of the best Android smartwatches on the market but you still want it to look like a classic timepiece, look no further.

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is the newer option, but it has a lot of the same features as the Vivomove HR. It might be almost five years old, but the Vivomove HR is still a popular hybrid smartwatch for many reasons. It's fashionable but still offers some essentials such as heart-rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and women's health tracking. The Vivomove Sport has all that but also comes with connected GPS, Pulse Ox, and Body Battery. If you want more features for your money, the Vivomove Sport is the best choice.

Get more perks with the Garmin Vivomove Sport

The Garmin Vivomove Sport's purpose is in its name. If you're a fitness enthusiast who's looking for a subtle yet efficient hybrid smartwatch that can track your activities, you'll love the Vivomove Sport. It offers a straightforward design, which consists of a lightweight 40mm plastic case and 20mm silicone bands that weigh less than 34 grams together. The four unique color options include Ivory, Cocoa, Cool Mint, and Black. The 20mm Garmin Vivomove Sport bands are interchangeable, so feel free to change up your look as you see fit.

Garmin Vivomove Sport Garmin Vivomove HR Display OLED , 72x154 OLED, 64x128 Dimensions 40 x 40 x 11.0 mm 43 x 43 x 11.6 mm Sensors Accelerometer, heart rate, SpO2, ambient light sensor Accelerometer, heart rate, altimeter, ambient light sensor Water Resistance 5ATM 5ATM Battery life Smartwatch mode: 5 days

Watch mode: 1 additional day Smartwatch mode: 5 days

Watch mode: additional 2 weeks Connected GPS ✔️ ❌ Body Battery & Pulse Ox ✔️ ❌ Music controls ✔️ ✔️ Notifications ✔️ ✔️

Some hybrid smartwatches boast weeks of battery life, but the Garmin Vivomove models function a bit differently. They have a hidden OLED panel on the bottom of half of the display. When you raise your wrist or double-tap the screen, you'll wake the display. You can easily view notifications, start a workout, or check your stress levels. Since it does not use a cheap-looking E-Ink display like other hybrids, the battery life isn't quite as long. However, most users will agree that five days in smartwatch mode is still a pretty solid figure. It can last for one additional day in regular watch mode.

The connected GPS option is one of the main differences between the Garmin Vivomove Sport and Vivomove HR. Whether you're going for a run or headed out for a bike ride, the Garmin Vivomove Sport can track your route by using connected GPS on your smartphone. Sure, this means you'll have to carry your phone with you, but it's better than no GPS at all.

The Garmin Vivomove Sport offers Body Battery and Pulse Ox.

Those who plan to use their device to closely monitor all aspects of their health will likely prefer this watch. The Garmin Vivomove Sport offers Body Battery and Pulse Ox, which allow you to track your energy levels and blood oxygen levels. You'll also receive abnormal heart rate alerts, relaxation reminders, and respiration rate details.

Aside from these extra perks, the Garmin Vivomove Sport offers several other key features that users will appreciate. You'll have all-day heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking with various sport modes, advanced sleep monitoring, women's health tracking, stress monitoring with breathwork activities, and much more.

Be fashionable with the Garmin Vivomove HR

If you'll recall, the Vivomove HR was eventually eclipsed by the gorgeous Vivomove Style. These watches were even more fashionable and offered additional perks such as NFC payments and connected GPS. Many people may find the newer model more attractive, but some users prefer to stick to the basics.

The Vivomove HR may be a no-frills hybrid, but it's still one of the best Garmin smartwatches out there. You don't have to worry about sacrificing your sense of style for a sporty smartwatch that kills your vibe. This watch was designed to seamlessly blend into your daily life while also enhancing your love of fashion.

The Vivomove HR offers five days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

These models come in a durable but beautiful 43mm stainless steel case and 20mm interchangeable bands. The color options include Rose Gold, Slate, and Silver. Similar to the newer Garmin Vivomove Sport, the Vivomove HR offers five days of battery life in smartwatch mode. The key difference is that you can get an additional two weeks in watch-only mode rather than just one day.

You'll also notice the displays are quite similar. The Garmin Vivomove HR also has a hidden OLED display on the bottom portion of the screen. The resolution is slightly lower on this smartwatch, but not by much. You can use it to read notifications, check your heart rate, or take a look at your current stress level.

If you're content with basic features such as activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, women's health tracking, and stress monitoring, the Garmin Vivomove HR might just be what you're looking for. This is especially true if you want a stylish wearable accessory that doubles as a smartwatch. You won't have connected GPS, Body Battery Pulse Ox, abnormal heart rate alerts, or respirate rate tracking, but these extras may not be dealbreakers for everyone.

Garmin Vivomove Sport vs. Vivomove HR: Which should you buy?

Considering there isn't a huge price gap between these two wearables, your decision may not be all that difficult. Cheaper doesn't always mean better, but in this case, the cheaper option does give you more features. If you're more focused on finding a stylish wearable, you might prefer the Garmin Vivomove HR and its sleek aesthetic. It has many essential features, including heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, stress monitoring, women's health tracking, smartphone notifications, and music controls.

If you want more bang for your buck, you'll probably be better off with the Garmin Vivomove Sport. It doesn't have a flashy stainless steel bezel like the Vivomove HR, but it's also more lightweight and comfortable to wear. You also get extra features, including connected GPS through your smartphone, Body Battery energy monitoring, and Pulse Ox blood oxygen tracking. Despite being the cheaper of the two, the Garmin Vivomove Sport has more to offer.

