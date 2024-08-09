Tons of new Quest games are getting announced at next week's VR Games Showcase

What you need to know

The inaugural VR Games Showcase will feature 7 studios and 15 games for all available VR platforms, including Meta Quest 3 and PlayStation VR2.

We're expecting brand new games from Vertigo Games, Fast Travel Games, Flat2VR Studios, and nDreams at the show.

Other updates include first footage of Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, Escaping Wonderland, a big Silent Slayer update, and more.

VR Gamers, it's time for the next big gaming showcase! The inaugural VR Games Showcase takes place on August 15 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm BST, and 6pm CET.

You'll be able to check the feed out on the VR Games Showcase YouTube channel, the Future Games Show YouTube channel, or the IGN YouTube channel. The show will last between 20 and 30 minutes but is expected to be packed with announcements from nDreams, Fast Travel Games, Vertigo Games, Schell Games, Flat2VR Studios, Beyond Frames & Combat Waffle Studios, and more.

Host Jamie Feltham calls it "the biggest VR Gaming event of the year," and it's any wonder why with many of the major VR development studios participating.

Several upcoming Meta Quest games will be appearing on the virtual stage including the first real gameplay footage of Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, which we got a sneak peek of back in June. This one's a total rebuild of the game designed for VR, which should be quite exciting given the potential the PSVR version of Hitman 3 had.

First Escaping Wonderland gameplay should be making an appearance, hopefully solving the mystery of how the game is played. Combat Waffle Studios, the folks behind the ever-successful Ghosts of Tabor, will be showing off Grim and Silent North, two new multiplayer games that are sure to keep players coming back regularly for more.

Studio nDreams will be sharing updates on announced projects and are even revealing a brand new title, plus Vertigo Games is said to be announcing a surprise game announcement that we're sure to love. Flat2VR Studios, the folks behind incredible VR ports of classic PC games like Doom and Half-Life, will be giving everyone a sneak peek of what's coming next from them. Even Schell Games will be there, sharing updates for Silent Slayer, my favorite horror game of the year so far.

All of it is timed alongside Gamescom 2024 which takes place annually in Germany. Thankfully, you won't have to buy a plane ticket to see it with this showcase in store! Stay tuned for the show on August 15.

