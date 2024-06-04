Summer Games Fest has already begun for the Meta Quest 3

What you need to know

Several new games have been announced this week including Behemoth, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, Beat Saber OST 7, and more.

Supernatural is getting a mixed reality mode, Quest 3 mixed reality now features far less distortion, and Travel Mode is publicly available.

Quest owners can finally ditch the old Netflix app and open Netflix in a browser, and WNBA games are now available in Xtadium with 180-degree viewing.

Meta is hosting several free-to-play weekends for games between July 12 and August 12.

Summer Games Fest might officially air this Friday, June 7th, but Meta isn't saving all the big announcements for Geoff Keighley's annual show. Instead, we've already got a slew of new games, Quest updates, and even free-to-play weekends to look forward to over the next few months.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is officially coming to the Meta Quest 3 as an exclusive title, featuring dual-wielding for the first time in the series history as well as mechanics built for the ground up for VR, a completely new visual overhaul, and more. You can preorder it now for 10% off.

We just published our hands-on of one of the biggest VR games of the year, Skydance Games' Behemoth, which can be described as Shadow of the Colossus meets Dark Souls. Plus, we expect a new Batman Arkham Shadow trailer and gameplay for Alien: Rogue Incursion at the Games Fest show this Friday.

Beat Saber fans just got a free new update with OST 7 which includes five new songs by F.O.O.L., Camellia, Teminite x Boom Kitty, Lindsey Stirling, and Nitro Fun. In fact, this new Lindsey Stirling song is making its debut first on Beat Saber, meaning you won't be able to hear it any other way until the new album debuts in a few weeks.

Workout app Supernatural is getting a mixed-reality mode just in time for that mixed-reality yoga game to launch, meaning you'll be able to see your living room while you work out with your headset on. That adds a lot of confidence to your workouts which is good since a new study proves that VR workouts are as effective as cardio workouts like running, swimming, boxing, and cycling.

(Image credit: Meta)

While Meta Quest update v66 is introducing lots of new features, the Quest 3 is getting improved passthrough with less distortion, as seen in the above GIF. That means the room around your hands won't warp as much as before, making mixed reality look significantly better, as a result.

That should make the aforementioned mixed-reality experiences much nicer and will even lend to better experiences while viewing videos and movies. That's especially true now that Netflix will work completely through the built-in Quest Browser, and should make travel mode a lot nicer to use now that it's fully rolled out to everyone.

Speaking of watching things, 20 new WNBA games will be streaming live to the Xtadium app on Meta Quest, meaning you can grab courtside seats with full 180-degree VR viewing, making it feel like you're actually there. If you'd rather see your living room with a giant stadium in the middle of it, that's also now an option.

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta's Summer Fest 2024 is also beginning starting off with announcements of free gaming weekends from July 12 to August 12. Here's the full schedule of events:

And once Summer is over, Connect 2024 begins right at the end of September. There, we expect to see the Meta Quest 3s make its debut alongside gameplay footage of big upcoming Meta Quest games like Batman Arkham Shadow, Alien: Rogue Isolation, Metro Awakening, Attack on Titan, and more!