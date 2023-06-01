The Quest 3 has finally been unveiled and it's glorious

What you need to know

Meta is launching the Quest 3 starting at $499 later this Fall.

The headset boasts twice the graphics processing power, higher-resolution displays, and is 40% thinner than Quest 2 while being fully backward compatible with all Quest games.

A new depth sensor enables better mixed-reality experiences, and full-color passthrough that's "almost lifelike" is better than ever.

New redesigned controllers are smaller and include better TruTouch haptics.

It's been a long road, but the Meta Quest 3 has finally been unveiled by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg took to Instagram today to show it off for the first time and it's a huge upgrade over the Quest 2 headset.

Featuring a brand new processor that sports double the graphics processing performance and higher-resolution displays that the Quest 2, Meta says the Quest 3 is here to deliver clearer and sharper visuals, larger, more realistic worlds, and more immersive experiences than ever before.

The headset design itself is sleeker and more unique looking than the Quest 2 with three pill-shaped areas up front which contain the tracking cameras, full-color passthrough cameras, and a new depth sensor. This is all done in a headset that's 40% thinner than the Quest 2.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta)

Meta calls its new mixed-reality system "Meta Reality" and promises easier setup with natural depth perception. That means you can play proper mixed reality games like Demeo on your actual table without cumbersome setup.

The new head strap design is still cloth but looks more comfortable and more easily adjustable than the Quest 2. New pancake lenses — which made their debut on the more expensive Quest Pro — are thinner and clearer than the Quest 2 and can be adjusted via an IPD adjustment wheel on the outside of the headset.

The Quest 3 is fully backward compatible with all Quest 2 games and is launching this Fall starting at $499.

(Image credit: Meta)

The new controllers look a lot more like the Quest Pro controllers with one big difference: there are no cameras on these controllers. Plus, there's no tracking ring around the controllers like the Quest 2, either.

Meta hasn't released information detailing how these controllers are tracked but we can assume that there are LEDs situated around the controllers that the cameras can use to track. Since the Quest 3 also has a depth sensor, we're confident that Meta will also be using data from that sensor to further aid in tracking fidelity and accuracy.