Valve just released its first official Meta Quest app

What you need to know

Valve launched an official, Meta-approved Steam Link app on the Meta Quest store.

Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 owners can download the app for free and play PCVR games wirelessly on their headsets.

You'll need a PC with Steam installed and a Wi-Fi 5 router to stream your Steam VR library to your Quest.

PCVR gamers with a Meta Quest 2, Quest Pro, or Quest 3 headset now have a new way to stream their Steam VR games over their home network. Valve just launched its first Meta Quest app, Steam Link, on the Meta-approved app store for free.

Valve detailed the launch in a blog post on the official Steam community page, including the minimum requirements and how to get it set up. PC gamers will need to have Steam installed, own some Steam VR games, and have at least a Wi-Fi 5 router. We recommend one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for a smooth experience, though.

Running the Steam Link app on your Meta Quest headset then lets you connect directly to the Steam app on your PC and stream 2D and VR Steam games over your wireless network directly to your Quest headset.

There have been many ways to play SteamVR on a Quest since the original Oculus Quest debuted in 2019, but an official solution from Valve makes things simpler. As it's an official solution, you won't need to configure additional software to get things working, and Steam will walk you through the entire process with an easy-to-follow tutorial.

Being able to play PCVR games opens up an entirely new library for Quest owners, including games like Half-Life: Alyx and No Man's Sky, as well as graphically enhanced versions of many of the best Meta Quest games. You'll need a PC powerful enough to run these games, of course, but most modern PCs with a dedicated video card should do just fine.