Skydance channels Resident Evil 3's Nemesis in new Walking Dead VR game

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution will be available for Oculus Quest 2 headsets on Dec. 1, 2022.

The standalone sequel contains new areas of New Orleans to explore and a seemingly unstoppable enemy called the Axeman.

Skydance Interactive announced a new VR game called Behemoth alongside a teaser trailer.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners studio Skydance Interactive revealed the release date for the game's upcoming sequel, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution, alongside a new survival VR game at the Meta Connect 2022 event today.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution will be coming to Oculus Quest 2 later this year on Dec. 1. The game is a standalone sequel to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, one of the best Quest 2 games, which released for VR platforms in 2020.

Chapter 2: Retribution will feature The Tourist, the protagonist of the first game, exploring new areas of New Orleans including the French Quarter. It will also contain new weapons to use against walkers and face the reoccurring threat of the unstoppable Axeman, which sounds similar to the Nemesis from Resident Evil 3.

“The Axeman is someone you will have to contend with and is part of the reason that our game is called Retribution,” said Skydance Interactive game director Mark Domowicz. “As you may have surmised, you will need to use your brain to figure out how to handle this new level of threat."

Chapter 2: Retribution is also coming to SteamVR and PlayStation VR2 platforms, though the latter has no confirmed release date as Sony's VR headset could launch in early 2023 but itself has no fixed date.

Skydance Interactive also announced a new VR game currently in development called Behemoth. Nothing much was revealed about the new project, though the teaser trailer showed off a few glimpses of its harsh world. The developer says Behemoth will be "built from the ground up to showcase everything the studio’s learned about what it means to fight for your very survival in VR."