PS VR2 gets February 2023 release date, launching at $550

What you need to know

PlayStation VR2, or PS VR2, is Sony's next big virtual reality gaming headset.

Sony shared that PS VR2 is launching on Feb. 22, 2023.

The base bundle for PS VR2 starts at $550, with a $600 bundle that also includes Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Preorders for PS VR2, games, and accessories will be opening later in the month.

If you've been looking forward to more information on Sony's next virtual reality gaming headset, we've got great news.

Sony shared on Wednesday via PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) that PS VR2 has a release date of Feb. 22, 2023. The headset will be starting at $550, though there's also a $600 bundle. Both bundles will include two of the new PS VR2 Sense controllers, which are required for playing PS VR2 games. These controllers were designed to be similar to the PS5 DualSense, and utilize similar haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support.

The $600 bundle also includes Horizon Call of the Mountain, an upcoming game being co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite that's set in the same universe as Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

In addition to the new bundles, Sony confirmed that there will be a PS VR2 Sense controller charging station available for $50, similar to the PS5 DualSense charging station.

Preorders for PS VR2 and accessories are slated to go live later this month on November 15. Some games such as Horizon Call of the Mountain will also be available for preorder.

Sony also shared details on some new PS VR2 games that'll be available at the headset's launch, with 11 games including Hello Neighbor and Jurassic World. PS VR2 is not backward compatible with original PSVR games, due to technical limitations.