11 new PS VR2 games announced including Hello Neighbor, Jurassic World, and more

What you need to know

Sony's PlayStation VR2 is launching on February 22, 2023 for $549.99.

11 new games were announced for the upcoming VR system, some of which will be available when the headset launches in February.

Gamers will need a PlayStation 5 in order to use the PS VR2.

Sony has been a bit coy about the PlayStation VR ever since it began teasing the headset last year, but the company is finally taking the wraps off everything including 11 new games for Sony's upcoming next-generation VR headset.

When the PS VR2 launches in February (opens in new tab), it'll have at least a handful of games available to play, including many of the games announced today. You can find the entire list here (opens in new tab) including trailers for each game.

Brand new for the PS VR2 is The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, which takes place in The Dark Pictures universe. Players familiar with games like Man of Medan, Little Hope, or House of Ashes will immediately be familiar with the universe here, which puts players in a "fast-paced roller coaster action-horror-shooter."

Crossfire: Sierra Squad is a brand-new first-person shooter built for PS VR2. It's a story-driven FPS title with the ability to play through the story either in single-player or with up to three friends in four-player co-op. The Light Brigade is another new VR game with roguelike elements and will be available for both the original PSVR and the upcoming PS VR2 with preorders starting on November 15.

Hello Neighbor is getting the VR treatment with Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue. As is common in the series, players will delve into the house of their creepy neighbor to uncover horrors within, including rescuing their friend trapped in the basement. This game will also be available for both PSVR and PS VR2 and is crossbuy compatible, with preorders starting November 15.

Several other games announced are actually already on our best Quest 2 games (opens in new tab) list, including Cities VR (opens in new tab), Jurassic World: Aftermath (opens in new tab), Cosmonious High (opens in new tab), Pistol Whip (opens in new tab), Zenith: The Last City (opens in new tab), Tentacular (opens in new tab), and After the Fall (opens in new tab). All of these games are getting graphical upgrades for the PS5 hardware, which is a requirement to use a PS VR2 headset.