I want to get stabbed in Assassin's Creed VR, but Ubisoft's new haptic jacket won't let me

What you need to know

Ubisoft and OWO have teamed up to make a special edition OWO Haptic Feedback System for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

This haptic feedback vest contains haptic engines that let you feel in-game actions like hits and parkour.

The vest is only compatible with PCs and consoles, not the upcoming Assassin's Creed VR on Meta Quest, but other haptic suits are available for VR.

This article's headline might be the most ridiculous thing I've ever written, but Ubisoft and OWO may have outdone me this time. If having a haptic vest that lets you feel every in-game action sounds like a perfect match for VR gaming, Ubisoft apparently doesn't agree.

Ubisoft and OWO have partnered up to deliver a new Assassin's Creed-branded OWO Haptic Gaming System, but it only works for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

That's right, this haptic gaming system — a vest you wear to feel things happening in the game world — only works for the latest non-VR entry in the popular Assassin's Creed series, not Assassin's Creed VR.

So, instead of getting fully immersed into what could very well be the best Quest game ever created when it launches later this year, you'll be stuck sitting on your butt on a couch if you want to use it. I'm not sure how much sense that makes, but OWO is certain that I — and many others — will change my tune once I try it.

(Image credit: OWO)

The OWO Haptic Gaming System costs roughly €500 and will debut alongside Assassin's Creed Mirage this October. The jacket incorporates haptic feedback engines throughout the unit and responds to in-game actions. OWO says players will feel multiple sensations, including impacts, parkour, and "sensations never felt before."

The jacket works on PC and all consoles that Mirage is launching on, including the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series S|X.

Thankfully, for VR gamers who actually want to give haptic feedback suits a try, bHaptics makes one that works with Meta Quest headsets and is compatible with many popular VR games. It's also a lot more affordable at around $330.

Meanwhile, we've reached out to Ubisoft to find out if support for the Quest will be coming in the future and will update this article when we hear back from them.