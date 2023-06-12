Assassin's Creed VR for Quest is a radical new entry into the fabled series

What you need to know

Assassin's Creed: Nexus will debut on Quest 2 and Quest 3 later this year.

The first trailer shows off some concepts but no actual gameplay. Ubisoft says all the expected Assassin's Creed gameplay elements will be present, though.

Gamers will play as three different characters in three different time periods and locations, an Assassin's Creed first.

Assassin's Creed VR has finally shown its face after literal years of teasing from Meta and Ubisoft. The first trailer of the game doesn't show any actual gameplay, but we got to chat with Ubisoft and find out more about the gameplay and what players can expect when it comes to Quest 2 and Quest 3 later this year.

Assassin's Creed: Nexus — that's the game's full name — will feature a number of 'firsts' for the Assassin's Creed franchise. It's not only the first time the game will be in VR, but it's also the first time players get a first-person view of the world through the eyes of an assassin.

More than that, Assassin's Creed: Nexus is the first AC game to take place over three different time periods and places. Players will play as Kassandra in Greece in 400 BC, Ezio in 15th century Italy, and Connor in 18th century America.

Each character will have its own repertoire of weapons and skills that players can master. As expected, each assassin will have the trademark hidden blade, accessible by flicking their wrists at any time. Other trademark weapons like the tomahawk or bow will be located on a player's hip or back and can also be grabbed at any time.

Locations are described as "open maps" similar to how Assassin's Creed games worked before Assassin's Creed Origins. That means a large city or other extensive areas that you can free-roam — like the woods in America — including missions that are entirely open in structure and gives players total freedom to execute (pun intended) as they see fit.

Ubisoft says that everything can be fully climbed and parkoured off of, meaning Assassin's Creed Nexus should offer the most freedom of movement of any game so far in the series. Plus, all the missions are non-linear and give players basic objectives to complete as they see fit.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft says they've put together a dedicated "comfort team" to ensure that all players can have fun in Assassin's Creed Nexus without fear of motion sickness or fear of heights. Nexus allows players to choose from several different locomotion options — including teleport and free move — and standard vignetting options are available to help reduce motion sickness for individuals prone to it.

Climbing has a very real potential of making people feel funky but, thankfully, several comfort options exist for climbing that should help players have fun getting to the top of towers and up to roofs. Plus, for players who might be afraid of heights, the team at Ubisoft has crafted system that'll give players a view of the world down below without leaving them feeling like they just finished Richie's Plank Experience.

Look for Assassin's Creed Nexus to launch on the Quest 2 and Quest 3 later this year.