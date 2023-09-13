NFL PRO ERA II is taking VR football to the next level on Quest

What you need to know

NFL PRO ERA II is launching on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR 2, and SteamVR platforms on September 28, 2023 for $29.99.

New head-to-head multiplayer modes let players compete against each other in real time for the first time in a VR NFL game.

Upgraded modes and tweaked mechanics, including a new "coach confidence" stat help flesh out a more robust Career Mode.

NFL fans, get ready to jump back into the stadium with a reinvigorated first-person view of the action thanks to NFL PRO ERA II, the next evolution in VR NFL games. PRO ERA II launches on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR platforms on September 28, 2023 for $29.99, so you won't have long to wait to play one of this year's best Quest games.

Highlighted in this year's release is a flurry of new head-to-head multiplayer modes that make it possible to play against friends, family, and total strangers to see who can be the best NFL quarterback in the world. Players will also have access to enhanced free-play multiplayer modes, allowing them to practice strategies or just chat while tossing a ball back and forth.

Career Mode is better than ever this year, giving players the opportunity to play against real NFL players in a stat-crunching season that could get them all the way to the Super Bowl. Developer Status PRO is famous for its ability to take player data and mash it into intelligent AI characters, so you should expect more than just roster updates for this year's league.

A new "Coach Confidence" feature will build upon these stats as players cement themselves as the MVP throughout the season. The more confident your coach is in your abilities, the better they'll get via an in-game upgrade and strategy system. Plus, players can now join in player celebrations, sideline interactions, and a new wristband play-calling feature to further immerse them in the game.

Lastly, the team at Status PRO has listened to feedback from the 2022 version of the game and has upgraded passing mechanics, improved player movement, and even enhanced graphics on existing platforms. Plus, there's little doubt we'll see even better graphics on the Quest 3 when it's expected to launch next month.