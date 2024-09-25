Entry-level Meta Quest 3S launches for just $299

What you need to know

Meta launched the new entry-level mixed-reality headset, the Quest 3S, during its Connect 2024 event.

The Quest 3S features the same chipset as the Quest 3; however, the company notes that it offers a slightly different front design and a narrow field of view.

This headset delivers 8GB RAM and two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.

The Quest 3S is available for pre-order today (Sept 25) starting at $299 ahead of its October 15 launch.

Say hello to Meta's new entry-level mixed-reality headset designed for those getting into the gaming/entertainment space.

During Meta's keynote, the company debuted a headset called the Quest 3S, packing the same power as the Quest 3. The entry-level headset features Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and full-color Passthrough capabilities.

To fit in with the Quest 3 family, the Quest 3S doesn't shift its design much. The headset is similar in size to the Quest 3; however, the sensors in the front are arranged like a honeycomb. The Quest 3S also features a slightly narrow field of view compared to the flagship Quest 3.

Meta states its "soft, durable" Y-strap was created to fit seamlessly onto your face while considering your hair for comfort.

Hand-tracking with the Quest 3S takes advantage of Meta's "Advanced Hybrid Computer Vision." Machine learning also plays a heavy role in helping the headset track your hand's movements with fluidity. Meta states that "Direct Touch" lets you swipe through your content library and tap on digital objects like icons.

Additionally, the Touch Plus Controllers with haptic feedback offer a ring-free design for the Quest 3S. Meta states the controllers should aid in producing a more natural experience when moving your hands in the virtual space. The TruTouch haptics was upgraded to deliver even more sensations when touching, moving, and reacting.

Aside from gaming, the Meta Quest 3S will bring users multi-screen browsing, fitness/wellness personal training, productivity tools, and more.

Users can even put their Quest 3S into "travel mode" for in-flight entertainment. This feature originally arrived for the Quest 2 and Quest 3 in May, but now the entry-level device can use it, letting users watch movies and shows on a "giant" screen right before their eyes. After connecting to Wi-Fi, Meta states the Quest 3S can detect if users are on a plane and launch Travel mode.

After that, you can enjoy a personal viewing experience in a private, digital movie theater.

What's more, Meta has revamped Horizon OS to support "essential" 2D apps like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. The software also picked up upgraded spatial audio for the various panels in your mixed-reality space.

Other specifications include a 20% reduction in thickness compared to the older Quest 2 and a 4,324mAh battery. Meta estimates consumers can grab 2.5 hours of "average" use with the Quest 3S. The headset features 8GB of RAM for an estimated 33% boost in system performance.

There are two versions of the Quest 3S available for pre-order today (Sept 25): a 128GB and a 256GB storage variant. The former can be purchased for $299, while the latter runs for $399. However, there's a little incentive for those interested in the Quest 3S, and that's the Quest 3 and Quest 3S-exclusive game Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Users purchasing either of the Quest 3S variants or the 512GB version of the Quest 3 can get in on a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow. The Meta Quest 3S will hit the market on October 15, ahead of the game's October 22 launch. Those purchasing the Quest 3S today (and until April 30, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT) are eligible for a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow.