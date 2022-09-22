Latest Little Cities update rates your city's style with new attractions

What you need to know

Little Cities' Attraction Update is out today for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets.

The update adds over 30 new decorative items for the island cities and a style rating system.

Publisher nDreams is holding a competition where the winner will get to design an in-game item that be included in the a future Little Cities update.

Little Cities, the cozy city management simulator in VR from developer Purple Yonder, received a new update today that adds new items to adorn your town with and a new system that rates the how the virtual citizens feel about it.

The free Attractions Update is now available for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, and brings over 30 new items to decorate your developing city with. Some of the new structures and buildings include statues, fountains, donut shops, and even helter skelters, which are amusement rides featuring slides wrapped around lighthouse-like towers.

The new items in Little Cities have a purpose with the newly added Stylish Rating system, which rates players' island towns based on creativity and the apparent whims of its citizens. Some of the new items can pair perfectly with existing buildings for an added style bonus, and ranking up through the system will unlock more items for the city.

“We’ve loved seeing players’ reactions to our updates and we’ve been particularly focused on delivering more ways to encourage our amazing community’s creativity” said James Howard, co-founder of Purple Yonder. “With the Attractions Update, we believe players are going to love the additional level of depth the Style Rating system brings, whether they’re first-timers or Little Cities veterans. This update keeps city creation approachable and unfussy, while adding a totally new motivation to transform the look and feel of your cities.”

Little Cities publisher nDreams is also holding a contest where players post a screenshot of their city decorated with the new items to the publisher's Discord and social media channels with #PrettyLittleCities. The winner will be announced at the end of October and will get to design an in-game item that will be included in a future update.

This is the second update for Little Cities, which released earlier this year, following a hand-tracking update that lets players use their hands instead of controllers. The game became one of our best Meta Quest 2 games for its relaxed and joyous approach to building a city.