How to watch the Meta Quest Pro unveiling at Meta Connect 2022

What you need to know

Meta Connect is the company's annual AR/VR show that takes place on October 11 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

It's expected that we'll see the Meta Quest Pro unveiled at the show alongside several new games and other apps.

Viewers can tune in via PC, smartphone, or in VR.

Meta's annual AR/VR showcase, Meta Connect, is almost here! Viewers can tune in on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, either in VR or on traditional flat-screen devices.

Viewing on a smartphone or PC is simple. You'll just head over to Meta's Reality Labs Facebook page (opens in new tab) and tap that play button once the time rolls around. If you'd rather experience the event in VR, just head on over to the Meta Connect registration page (opens in new tab) to gain access to the special Meta Square world in the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. After registering, you'll find the event in the Events tab in the Horizon menu in Horizon Worlds.

Meta is set to unveil the Meta Quest Pro (opens in new tab) — the successor to the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab) — which has been known as Project Cambria since Meta began teasing the headset at Connect 2021. This year, we also expect a number of gaming announcements for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, although we don't expect to see anything about the Meta Quest 3 any time soon. You can check out the full program (opens in new tab) at Meta's website.

Last year, we saw a bevy of announcements (opens in new tab) — including some doozies like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for Quest 2 — and Meta also announced its company name change from Facebook to Meta. Alongside that, the company also announced that Quest headsets wouldn't need Facebook accounts in the future, a move that took almost a year (opens in new tab) to eventually roll out.