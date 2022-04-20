Ghostbusters VR for Quest 2 will let you hunt ghosts alongside friends

What you need to know

Ghostbusters VR is a 4-player co-op ghost hunting game for Quest 2 announced at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

Players will run a new Ghostbusters HQ in San Francisco with the goal of protecting the city from fiendish ghosts.

Ghostbusters VR is slated for release sometime later in 2022.

If you're tired of hunting zombies but still want to play four-player co-op VR games, Ghostbusters VR might just suit your style when it releases for Quest 2 later this year. As you might imagine, Ghostbusters VR puts players in the shoes of a professional Ghostbuster who's aim is to collect nuisance ghosts in their trusty back-worn proton pack.

Ghostbusters VR was announced at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase but the trailer was only a gameplay representation of the final product, not actual gameplay. Still, in the trailer below, you'll see a scene that feels right out of a Ghostbusters movie complete with goofy one-liners and crazy ghosts, alike. The game is expected to launch on Oculus Quest 2 and other popular VR headsets.

As you might expect, each encounter will be unique, with ghosts of all shapes, sizes, and abilities trying to outwit you and your crew of four as you gallivant around the streets and buildings of San Francisco attempting to trap them for good. The story is said to unravel a deep mystery across the Ghostbusters universe, so this one isn't just a nonsense mission-to-mission style game with no real cohesive plot, despite the four-player co-op facade.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and nDreams are putting the game together, following a long line of great VR titles. nDreams most recently released Fracked on PSVR and PC VR and has Little Cities coming out soon on Oculus Quest 2. They previously released one of the best Quest 2 games, Phantom: Covert Ops on PSVR and Quest 2.