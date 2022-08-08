Co-op survival shooter Drop Dead: The Cabin coming to Oculus Quest 2 later this year

What you need to know

Drop Dead: The Cabin is a cooperative survival shooter coming to Oculus Quest 2 sometime later this year.

Two players must survive an undead threat with various weapons, completing objectives, and earning XP to become more powerful.

There is an upcoming beta for the game that players can register through the developer's Discord.

Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition and Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister developer Soul Assembly announced its latest game, Drop Dead: The Cabin, will be coming to Oculus Quest 2 later this year with beta sign-ups now available.

The VR title for Oculus Quest 2 is a cooperative shooter with a premise based on classic horror films. Two players find themselves lost in the woods until they come upon what they thought was an abandoned cabin, but was actually the home of mad scientist Dr. Monday and his undead minions.

Players must work together to survive the night by continually fueling and repairing a power generator to keep the lights on, while slaughtering the undead with guns and melee weapons. Objectives and pickups will be remixed with each run, and defeating enemies will earn XP for players to increase their attributes and survivability.

“With Drop Dead: The Cabin we wanted to create a fully immersive cooperative survival experience that is more than simply an onslaught, but rather a tactical challenge that requires teamwork, planning, and solid communication to survive,” said Soul Assembly CEO David Solari in a press release. “We’re big fans of classic 80s horror like The Evil Dead, The Cabin in the Woods, and Stranger Things, so we wanted to deliver our love letter to the genre in the most immersive way possible: VR.”

Drop Dead: The Cabin will be coming to Meta Quest 2 later this year, and anyone interested in trying the game before then can register for the upcoming beta by joining the studio's Discord channel.