Asgard's Wrath 2 is getting a Quest 3 upgrade sooner than we thought

What you need to know

Asgard's Wrath 2 is a 100-plus-hour-long VR action RPG that launched exclusively on the Meta Quest platform on December 15, 2023.

The game is included for free as a bundle by buying a Meta Quest 3, but didn't have much in the way of Quest 3 visual enhancements.

The developers say they're making an announcement about upcoming Quest 3 upgrades during the week of December 18, 2023.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is our the VR game of the year for many reasons, one of which is the grandiose scale of the game's design. But you might be surprised to know that it doesn't look much better on a Meta Quest 3, despite being a free pack-in when you buy a Quest 3 in 2023.

According to a Reddit post by one of the developers, though, this is changing "very soon." We were initially told that any potential Quest 3 visual enhancements would be evaluated once the game launched on December 15, but we never imagined seeing specific graphics enhancements announced the week after the game launched.

While we're not yet sure what will be improved with this upcoming patch, we can eliminate two possible options: refresh rate, and resolution. Asgard's Wrath 2 already runs in a higher resolution on the Meta Quest 3 than it does on the Quest 2. It's also seen a framerate boost, as it runs at 72Hz on the Quest 2 while the Quest 3 can hold the game at a steady 90Hz.

Based on some games that have already received Quest 3 visual enhancements, we may see improved texture resolution, less visual pop-in, better shadows, or even improved shaders. Some of the best Meta Quest games like Red Matter 2 sport substantially improved texture resolution and far better-looking shaders, as well as improved lighting and visual effects.

This is great news for Quest 3 owners looking for more ways to flex the powerful hardware in the latest VR headset from Meta, and the fact that we won't have to wait months for the upgrade makes this news even better.