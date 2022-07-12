Time on Frog Island joins Stadia Pro and Stadia exclusive Outcasters now free to play

What you need to know

Adventure puzzle game Time on Frog Island is now available to claim on Stadia Pro.

It is also available for purchase in the Stadia store and has a time-limited demo.

Stadia exclusive title Outcasters is now free to play for all Stadia players.

Google announced a new title making a surprise launch on the Stadia store and addition to its Stadia Pro subscription service today, while one of its early exclusive titles is now free to play.

The newest title to join Stadia Pro this month is Time on Frog Island, a casual adventure and puzzle game that simultaneously released for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch today.

"Cast away on an island paradise complete with a cast of friendly frogs. Enjoy sandbox island life and explore at your own pace, solving sticky situations for your new friends and trading your way to fixing your ship," the game's description reads. "A spaghetti network of trades will take you all over this strange island as you seek out materials to fix your boat. You will meet a cast of friendly characters, solve head scratching puzzles, find hidden treasures, and much more as you explore the world of Time on Frog Island."

The game joins the July lineup of Stadia Pro titles added earlier this month including Centipede: Recharged, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and more. Time on Frog Island is also available to purchase from the Stadia store for $25 and has a 60-minute demo that can be tried without a Stadia account.

Google also announced in its blog post that Outcasters is now free to play starting today. The twin-stick shooter developed by Splash Damage had launched into Stadia Pro in December 2020 and offers competitive multiplayer in arena battles with up to eight players.

The Stadia exclusive can now be accessed by anyone with a Stadia account, and now offer a free demo that does not require an account to try. It also used some of Stadia's exclusive features such as allowing streamers to let their audience vote on powers or join the game immediately with the click of a button.