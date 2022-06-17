All the games that have Stadia exclusive features
Google Stadia allows players to access games through the cloud through PC, Android TV or Google TV devices, and smartphones. No downloads are required, whether starting a game for the first time, or when there is an update. The streaming platform also enables games to include special features that cannot be implemented in the PC or console versions, such as launching gameplay from a screenshot or joining games through YouTube livestreams.
The four Stadia exclusive features are Crowd Choice, Crowd Play, State Share, and Stream Connect. While the list of games that use any one of these features is small, it does contain some of the best Stadia games, and will continue to grow as more titles are being added to the Stadia store.
Crowd Choice
Crowd Choice allows YouTube streamers to include their audience when it comes to making decisions in-game. Polls can be created at specific points while playing. Then, viewers can pick the best answer, with the results affecting gameplay directly. Some examples include picking the power for characters in Outcasters, or choosing narrative options in Baldur's Gate 3. Here is the full list of Stadia games that include Crowd Choice:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dead by Daylight
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Outcasters
- Samurai Shodown
Crowd Play
YouTube streamers can invite their viewers to join the game directly from the livestream with Crowd Play. Once the feature is enabled, a lobby is set up and the audience can join a waiting line before being accepted into the game alongside the streamer. Of course, a Stadia account and owning the specific game are required to immediately jump into a match unless the game is free-to-play. Here is the full list of Stadia games that include Crowd Play:
- Borderlands 3
- Crayta
- Dead by Daylight
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game
- Outcasters
- Samurai Shodown
- Serious Sam 4
State Share
State Share allows players to capture a specific gameplay run or challenge, and allow other players to experience the same conditions by simply sharing an in-game screenshot or a video clip. Some examples include beating a player's high score in Doom Eternal's Horde mode with the same weapons, or leaving equipment behind for other players to use in PixelJunk Raiders. Owning the game is required before jumping into others' shared clips and pictures. Here is the full list of Stadia games that include State Share:
- Crayta
- Doom Eternal
- Hello Engineer
- Hitman Trilogy: World of Assassination
- Humankind
- Judgment
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- PixelJunk Raiders
- Serious Sam 4
Stream Connect
Stream Connect harkens back to the glory days of split-screen gaming by showing your teammates' screens at the same time during gameplay. Up to three screens can be shown in the corner of the main player's view, but it does not work with games that have cross-platform play enabled. Here is the full list of Stadia games that include Stream Connect:
- Far Cry 6
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Outriders
- The Crew 2
- The Division 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
