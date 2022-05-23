Control free to play for AT&T customers through white-label Stadia

What you need to know

AT&T Wireless customers in the United States can play 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment's Control Ultimate Edition at no additional cost through a web browser across desktop, tablet, or smartphones.

The game is being streamed directly to devices through Google's Stadia white-label service, Immersive Stream for Games.

This is the second game offered through AT&T and Google's partnership following Batman: Arkham Knight last year, which is still available to play.

AT&T announced today that its users can play 505 Games' Control Ultimate Edition for free with the game streamed directly through a web browser. It is the second game offered by the wireless company in partnership with Google after Batman: Arkham Knight.

The offer is available to all AT&T Wireless customers in the United States at no additional cost with an eligible plan or smartphone. The game can be played through a web browser on desktop, tablets, or smartphones by logging into an AT&T account on the company's official game launching website.

Control Ultimate Edition is being streamed through Google's Immersive Stream for Games, the company's white-label service supported by Stadia technology officially unveiled last March. The service allows its partners to stream games directly to its users using Stadia tech without requiring the platform's ecosystem or a Stadia account to play.

“As our first Immersive Stream for Games collaborator, AT&T’s continued investment in delivering games directly to their customers underlines our ability to offer advanced streaming technology, the right tools to port games easily, powerful discovery features, and the analytics necessary to optimize a direct-to-consumer business," said Immersive Stream for Games head of product Dov Zimring.

Control Ultimate Edition is the second game in AT&T and Google's partnership after offering Batman: Arkham Knight last year, which AT&T users can still play. While Batman: Arkham Knight is not available on Stadia, Control Ultimate Edition had launched on the streaming platform last August.