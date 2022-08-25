Sony raises PS5 prices in Canada, Europe, Japan, and other markets

What you need to know

The PS5 is almost two years old, with Sony continuing to produce more units in an effort to meet demand.

Citing economic challenges like inflation, Sony is raising the price of the PS5 in several markets such as Canada, the U.K, Europe, and Japan.

Sony says that there will be no price increase in the U.S.

If you've been saving up to buy a PS5 and you don't live in the U.S, you're going to have to save up even more.

Sony is raising the price of the PS5 in several markets, a move that is based in countering economic challenges such as inflation, according to Sony. While PS5 restocks have been increasing over the last couple of months, units remain hard to get ahold of for anyone that wants to just walk into a store.

"The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing," writes Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan via PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab). "We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada."

The new prices are as follows:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



This move comes shortly after Meta announced it was raising the price of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset by $100. It also comes as Sony crossed 21.7 million PS5 units shipped as of Q2 2022.

Sony is currently projecting 18 million PS5 units being shipped during the financial year, and is looking to launch its next big game, God of War Ragnarok, on Nov. 9, 2022.