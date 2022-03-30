Jiggle Physics 122: Tiny Tina, Fortnite, Halo TV series
By Carli Velocci published
No 'Fort' in Fortnite
Sam Tolbert is back as our special guest! We go on a romp through the latest gaming and gaming-related news, including PlayStation's Spartacus service, Tiny Tina, a new Witcher game, Halo on Paramount+, and more.
Listen now
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review: Bringing D&D magic to Borderlands | Windows Central
- Halo TV series Season 1, Episode 1 review: Bloody and victorious first contact | Windows Central
- Next Witcher game medallion is a lynx, CD Projekt RED confirms | Windows Central
- Netflix is acquiring its third gaming studio | Windows Central
- PlayStation's Spartacus service will reportedly be revealed next week | Android Central
Carli is the Gaming Editor across Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. Her last name also will remind you of a dinosaur. Follow her on Twitter or email her at carli.velocci@futurenet.com.
Android Central Newsletter
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.