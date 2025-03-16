What you need to know

The AYANEO Pocket S2 will be officially announced on March 17 during GDC 2025.

This is the successor to the AYANEO Pocket S, which debuted in late 2023 before being released in June 2024.

Specific details are scarce, but we do know that AYANEO is again partnering with Qualcomm for the chip.

If you're in the market for a new flagship Android gaming handheld, you won't have to wait long. Earlier today, it was confirmed that the AYANEO Pocket S2 will make its debut on March 17 at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). This comes almost a year after the original Pocket S was released, which was the first device to launch with the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2.

In the announcement post, AYANEO explains that it's "once again partnering with Qualcomm," but doesn't reveal anything else. Towards the end of the post, AYANEO tipped everyone off to a new chip, stating the S2 "will make its global debut alongside Qualcomm's newest gaming platform."

There hasn't been much in the way of rumors for the AYANEO Pocket S2, which frankly comes as a bit of a surprise. It's only been six months since the AYANEO Pocket EVO was released, which is powered by the same Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 as the Pocket S. However, besides the internals, the Pocket EVO is a completely different device with its OLED 165Hz display and ergonomic design.

That being said, we aren't exactly sure what to expect from the Pocket S2. I wouldn't be surprised if AYANEO kept things simple, and didn't alter the overall design very much to keep it in line with the Pocket S. However, I'm also hoping to see a screen with at least a 120Hz refresh rate, even if AYANEO sticks with an LCD display as opposed to moving to OLED.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Another big question is just how much will the AYANEO Pocket S2 be priced at. AYANEO largely stands alone when it comes to flagship and premium Android gaming handhelds. Pricing for the Pocket S starts at $589, while the Pocket EVO is currently $529 for the base model. Even the recently announced Pocket Micro Classic, a stick-less version of the Pocket Micro, can be currently pre-ordered for $179.

On the bright side, AYANEO traditionally offers a bit of a discount during the pre-order phase that usually takes place on Indiegogo. The only difference has been the Pocket Micro Classic which can only be pre-ordered directly.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer for AYANEO to spill the details about the Pocket S2. GDC 2025 kicks off on Monday, March 17, meaning we only have to wait a couple of days before everything is revealed.