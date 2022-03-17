Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration is now live on Android

What you need to know

Apex Legends Mobile previously soft launched in a handful of countries earlier in 2022.

Pre-registration for Apex Legends Mobile is now live on the Google Play Store for Android.

Respawn expects to release it sometime later this year.

Those who pre-register will receive exclusive cosmetics at launch.

It's been a long time coming but Apex Legends Mobile is almost ready to release worldwide. After a soft launch earlier this year in select countries, EA has now announced that players around the world can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Android through the Play Store.

Those who pre-register will receive exclusive cosmetic in-game items once the game launches later this year.

For those wondering if Apex Legends Mobile will have cross-play with its console and PC counterpart, the answer is no. Apex Legends Mobile is an entirely separate experience built from the ground up for mobile, it's not just a port. This means that it was also designed with touch controls in mind rather than controllers.

During its regional soft launch, nine characters were available to play: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. Respawn notes that more systems and content will be available after its full launch worldwide.

You'll want to have an Android phone with at least 3GB of RAM to play it, but phones from Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo, or Vivo will be able to support it with 2GB of RAM. So long as you're also running Android 6.0 or later, you should be good to go.

Apex Legends Mobile will support 3-player co-op at launch just like Apex Legends, so you can team up with friends and play what might just be one of the best battle royales on Android.