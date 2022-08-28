Pokémon Masters EX celebrates 3rd anniversary with Ash and Pikachu

What you need to know

Pokémon Masters EX is a free-to-play title on Android and iOS.

It features 3-on-3 battles and iconic sync pairs from the franchise.

As part of its 3rd anniversary update, it's adding Ash and Pikachu as the newest sync pair.

This is the first time ever that Ash is playable in a Pokémon game across any platform.

To celebrate Pokémon Masters EX's 3rd anniversary since releasing in 2019, developer DeNA and The Pokémon Company have revealed new events and sync pairs being added to the game. This update is particularly special because it brings Ash and Pikachu as a playable sync pair to the game.

Fans of the video game series should know that Ash has never been playable in a Pokémon game before. Along with Pikachu, they form an Electric-type sync pair that can use moves like B Thunderbolt and Best Buds 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt. Those wishing to add Ash and Pikachu to their teams have until Oct. 16, 2022 at 11 p.m. PT to do so.

In addition to Ash and Pikachu, a couple of other sync pairs being added are Sygna Suit Cynthia & Lucario (Aug. 29) and Sygna Suit Red & Pikachu (Aug. 31). These Fighting-type and Electric-type sync pairs, respectively, are only available until Oct. 2, 2022. Interestingly, the Red and Pikachu are capable of Dynamaxing in battle, a feature that was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Aside from sync pairs, there's also a new game mode called Trainer Lodge, allowing players to form friendships with other trainers that have gathered on the island and send them off on missions to earn various rewards.

Players who log in between now and Oct. 2 will earn 3,000 in-game Gems. Those who log in to the game for 14 days until Sept. 13 will receive an additional 3,300 Gems. These Gems can be used to scout for sync pairs and get more characters.

Though it didn't exactly start out as an exceptional strategy game on Android, Pokémon Masters EX has become a lot better over the years thanks to constant updates and support from the developers and community.