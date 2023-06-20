Nacon MG-X Pro View at Amazon View at Newegg View at Best Buy A standard entry. Nacon created a force to be reckoned with in the MG-X Pro mobile controller, taking the best aspects of other controllers on the market and combining it with the ergonomic grips of an Xbox or PlayStation console controller. For Grips that mimic an Xbox controller

Secure hold

Ergonomic button design

20-hour battery life Against Bluetooth connection not as good as USB-C Gamesir X3 View at Amazon View at Newegg View at Best Buy Stay cool. A major complaint that a lot of people have with Android gaming is that phones can get really hot, really fast. It may not be that big of an issue if you can ignore the heat while using a controller, but that doesn't solve the problem. Enter the Gamesir X3, which features a built-in cooling unit on the back that makes a noticeable difference with minimal sound. For Cooling fan built-in

Swappable ABXY buttons

Adjustable USB-C connector

Compatible with some phone cases Against Thumbsticks need covers to feel good

Limited use cases for fan

The world of Android controllers is a large one, with a ton of different options to choose from when it comes to getting your hands on something comfortable for long gaming sessions. While people are often looking to find the best Android gaming controllers, two of the more popular options that often come up are the Nacon MG-X Pro, and the Gamesir X3.

These two standout options both provide some stellar quality and comfort for gaming on your phone, but which exactly is the better of the two? To find the answer, we're comparing the two, to see which Android gaming controller holds up and is worth picking up as your go-to device.

Nacon MG-X Pro vs. GameSir X3: design and fit

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

From the moment you look at them, both the Nacon MG-X Pro and Gamesir X3 are incredibly different in what they aim to do. The Nacon MG-X Pro is modeled after more of a traditional console controller, with corners for your hands to grip jutting out of the ends of each side.

The Gamesir X3, on the other hand, goes for more of a sleek design, with a rounded body and edge that feels more like you're holding the Nintendo Switch in its handheld mode than a traditional gaming controller.

Both controllers feature pretty standard "controller" features, like two analog sticks, a D-pad, and face buttons to play, but that's about where their similarities end.

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

With the Nacon MG-X Pro, comfort is something you'll notice right away. Not only does the controller feel weighty, but it also feels like you're essentially just holding an Xbox controller.

The device is mirrored to be one, as well, with colorful A, B, X, and Y buttons, textured analog sticks, and even the Xbox's buttons featured on the device as well.

The hold of the Nacon MG-X Pro is secure and doesn't ever feel too heavy in one area. Likewise, the layout of the buttons — not too spaced apart but not too close — make for good travel between your fingers while you're playing. This results in a pretty comfortable grip throughout, which is great for long sessions of gaming.

Opting against a traditional controller design, the Gamesir X3 goes for more of what you'd imagine a mobile controller to look like. Fortunately, the comfort and feel of the controller isn't sacrificed in this regard.

The Gamesir X3 is a comfortable enough controller, although it might not feel as comfortable as someone with larger grips like the MG-X Pro. Compared to Nacon's entry, the Gamesir X3 also suffers from a problem many other mobile controllers do, which is that their buttons often feel way too close.

Due to the compact nature of the device, the analog sticks are a bit smaller than someone might prefer. Thankfully, grips are included with the device to mitigate that, but it's still a bit of a hassle. For those that prefer an extremely sleek and minimalist design, however, this takes the cake.

Nacon MG-X Pro vs. GameSir X3: performance

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

Performance might not be something you think of when it comes to mobile controllers, but it is a big factor in deciding which might be the right one for you. Thankfully, both of these devices are standout, with speedy response times and great button feel while playing.

As mentioned earlier, due to the Nacon MG-X Pro imitating an Xbox controller, the feel of the device while playing is also just as great as using an Xbox controller. Unlike a controller with a phone clip attached to the top or something else, the MG-X Pro's design keeps it from feeling top-heavy.

The weight distribution is perfect, and though the clamp is slightly less forceful than other similar Android controllers of similar natures, it has raised edges to keep your phone secure. The face buttons, thumbsticks, and D-pad are all responsive and snappy as well, and the triggers and bumpers on top are curved and comfortable to press when needing to quickly move up to hit the buttons.

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

The Gamesir X3 also performs incredibly well when it comes to how games play on the device. The device does something unique amongst mobile controllers, however, as it comes packed with a built-in fan to keep your device cool while playing.

While the fan is a great touch and something thoughtful, as phones can get quite hot while playing, even that has its downsides. The fan needs to be plugged in to work, meaning you'll have to be tethered to something to keep it running. Outside of that, the Gamesir X3's battery pulls from your phone, meaning you may have to watch your battery life as you play.

The Nacon MX-G Pro, on the flip side, boasts a battery that claims it can last up to 20 hours without needing a charge. That's about on par with most wireless mobile controllers, however.

Nacon MG-X Pro vs. GameSir X3: which is best?

(Image credit: Jennifer Locke / Android Central)

When it comes down to it, both controllers offer an almost polar opposite (yet great) approach to how they tackle mobile gaming. The Gamesir X3 models itself almost after a Nintendo Switch, while the Nacon MX-G Pro opts to treat your play sessions more like a console gaming appointment. For that reason, the Nacon MX-G Pro comes out on top here.

Combined with its great feel, comfortable design, and sturdy buttons, as well as the fact that its own wireless battery means you won't be losing any extra phone power, it's the go-to choice and gold standard for gamers looking for a new phone controller.

Nacon MG-X Pro View at Amazon View at Newegg View at Best Buy The gold standard for mobile gaming controllers, the Nacon MG-X Pro brings ultimate comfort to your mobile gaming sessions with an easy-to-use, fantastic feeling controller.