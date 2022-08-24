Genshin Impact: How to unlock the Jadeplume Terrorshroom boss and get Tighnari ascension materials

Every major Genshin Impact update adds new playable characters and enemies, and that's especially true in version 3.0. The Jadeplum Terrorshroom boss is a formidable foe that can only be found in one location on the map, and even when you find the icon, it's not so straightforward to enter its lair. Thankfully, the process of defeating it isn't too difficult.

You'll likely want to farm the Jadeplum Terrorshroom because it drops a number of ascension materials for Tighnari, the new 5-star Dendro archer. To unlock the rewards after defeating the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, you'll need to spend 40 Original Resin each time. That might sound like a lot, but it's par for the course if you're familiar with Genshin Impact's mechanics.

How to unlock the Jadeplume Terrorshroom

1. From Sumeru City, head west to unlock a State of the Seven and defog a portion of the map.

2. In the upper left corner of the map, you'll see an icon for the Jadeplume Terrorshroom boss. Head to this location.

(Image credit: Android Central)

3. Look around for a blue warp hole in the sky.

4. Use the Four-Leaf Sigil to leap into it.

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Defeat the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in combat. It sends out sweeping Dendro attacks, but falls down frequently if you get a few good hits in.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Central ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Central ) Image 1 of 2

Currently, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom is the only enemy that drops critical materials needed to ascend Tighnari. He needs Nagadus Emeralds and Majestic Hooked Beaks, so you'll be farming the Jadeplume Terrorshroom quite often if you have Tighnari on your team. Just try not to use him while battling it, because the Jadeplume Terrorshroom is more resistant to Dendro attacks.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Tighnari's abilities elevate him above dozens of characters on our Genshin Impact tier list. His charged attacks deal Dendro damage and even send out Clusterbloom Arrows that track nearby enemies. His Elemental Skill can disorient enemies and cause massive AoE damage, while his Elemental Burst summons Tanglevine Shafts to track and hurt enemies.

With Genshin Impact Update 3.0 only kicking off this latest adventure, only time will tell whether new Terrorshroom variants will get added. In the meantime, this is your only farming option.