Apex Legends Mobile hits Android on May 17
- Apex Legends Mobile is a new version of Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game, built specifically for mobile devices.
- Apex Legends Mobile has been in closed testing for several months.
- Respawn Entertainment shared that Apex Legends Mobile is slated to launch on May 17, 2022.
Apex Legends Mobile has been in closed testing for a while, but players who haven't gotten to try it yet will be able to play very soon.
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment shared on Wednesday that Apex Legends Mobile has a release date of May 17, 2022 for Android and iOS devices. You can check out the cinematic launch trailer for Season 1 of Apex Legends Mobile below:
Apex Legends Mobile features many of the same characters in the mainline version of the game, including Legends like Wraith and Bangalore. Naturally, it won't be one-to-one with the game on consoles and PC, so you shouldn't expect to see newer Legends like Newcastle in Apex Legends Mobile for the time being.
In order to play on Android, you'll want to make sure you a device with at least 2GB of RAM, so anyone with one of the best Android phones should be covered.
Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration is open right now, so players can go ahead and sign up to immediately download the game when its available.
