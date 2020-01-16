Sony PlayStation has made it clear to us that the plan is to make PlayStation 5 backward compatible. All our PS4 games we have been collecting over the years won't be tossed to the wayside this time around. Much like the PS4 Pro allowed for certain enhancements of games, PS5 should offer the same to companies who want to refresh their graphics. These are the games we would most like to see touched up.
- ★ Featured favorite: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- A tribal future: Horizon Zero Dawn
- A contagion: The Last of Us
- The ancient gods: God of War
- Your friendly neighbourhood...: Marvel's Spider-Man
- Supernatural assassins: Dishonored and Dishonored 2
- Fus Ro Dah: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Cowboys and Outlaws: Red Dead Redemption
- Cities of ancient Greece: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Cybernetic augmentation: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Discover the extraordinary: Uncharted, The Nathan Drake Collection
- First contact: Mass Effect: Andromeda
★ Featured favorite: The Witcher 3: Wild HuntStaff Pick
The Witcher 3 has been a popular game since its release in 2015. A wide variety of landscapes fill the Northern Kingdoms, from snowy mountain peaks to flowering fields, and a well-written story fills each one as you venture though. With the sudden resurgence of The Witcher 3 player base thanks to the Netflix series and a release on the Nintendo Switch, PS5 enhancements would make a lot of sense.
A tribal future: Horizon Zero Dawn
This is admittedly already a beautiful game but we love it so much and still want more. Horizon Zero Dawn tells the intriguing story of Aloy, a young woman on a path of self-discovery to learn how her story ties into the world around her. This is a world wonderfully balanced between the futuristic and ancient, and we'd love to see it on new-generation hardware.
A contagion: The Last of Us
Joel and Ellie's journey began in 2013 but it was soon remastered for PS4. With the long-awaited release of The Last of Us Part II coming closer, we would love to see The Last of Us enhanced before sneaking through this harrowing journey one more time. The sounds of clickers chilling our spines and Ellie pulling at our heartstrings would look superb on the PS5.
The ancient gods: God of War
Boy! God of War has been enhanced once before, why not a second time? Since the release of God of War, Kratos has become one of our favorite gaming dads. The developers already captured the journey of him and his son Atreus in a game with beautiful imagery, great story, and faultless gameplay, so why not again?
Your friendly neighbourhood...: Marvel's Spider-Man
New York City has been designed repeatedly for video games, but you'll find something new with each experience. The data that built Spider-Man's home town is inspiring and the new PS5 system would do wonders for it. Plus, there's nothing quite as satisfying for fans as playing Spider-Man, swinging around the city to explore the beautifully rendered concrete jungle.
Supernatural assassins: Dishonored and Dishonored 2
One playthrough never cuts it for a Dishonored game and luckily, there are multiple games and DLC to get through. Arkane Studios' level design encourages creative problem-solving to complete each assigned objective. Whether you are playing as a frenzied killer or going the "clean hands" stealth route, the entire series offers a fulfilling assassin experience.
Fus Ro Dah: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Skyrim is a game players can easily sink hundreds of hours into and who can blame them? With 459 locations to discover, many of us are still exploring since the game was released in 2011. The game was beautiful when first released and now, nearly a decade later, we would really love to see the graphics refreshed for diehard fans who still slip into the Imperial province of Skyrim annually (at least ahead of Elder Scrolls VI).
Cowboys and Outlaws: Red Dead Redemption
The original Red Dead Redemption came out in 2010 with massive support from fans. This was one of the first truly modern, open-world games, with a rich wild west theme and story to match. Unfortunately, it was never remastered to play on PS4 but we can still enjoy the original story on PS Now and dream of Rockstar creating a remastered version for us on PS5.
Cities of ancient Greece: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
After so many games Assassin's Creed started to feel stale. Origins brought the series back to its roots, but it was Odyssey that let it sore again. Enter the world of ancient Greece as a Spartan, Kassandra (or Alexios if you really want), a great lead character we haven't seen since Ezio. Follow our new hero as they venture into sprawling city-states and fight mythical beasts.
Cybernetic augmentation: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided hits just the right spot to entertain both cyberpunk fans and those intrigued by secret societies. Adam Jensen delves into the turmoil to investigate and fight the Illuminati as the rift between transhumans with cybernetic augmentations and pure humans grows every day. Enjoy getting to the heart of a proper conspiracy in this dark world.
Discover the extraordinary: Uncharted, The Nathan Drake Collection
We want to see all the Uncharted games enhanced on PS5 but we know that's a lot to ask. Let's start with a few of the older games and see if we can get The Nathan Drake Collection looking as good as Lost Legacy and Uncharted 4. Refreshed graphics would add a lot as players explore lost jungles and rock climb over ocean coasts to reach uncharted tombs filled with ancient relics.
First contact: Mass Effect: Andromeda
The Mass Effect trilogy was groundbreaking in the world of video games with choice-defined outcomes in its story. Unfortunately, because of this, the expectation for Andromeda was set extremely high. For many it fell short. However, as its own entity this is still a great game with exciting conflict as you enter the Andromeda galaxy and contact new races.
Gothic terror in the underground: Bloodborne
It surprised us that Bloodborne never received enhancement for the PS4 Pro. FromSoftware filled its dark gothic world with soft atmospheric lighting, which creates the perfect shadows in which terrifying beasts might lurk. Each procedurally-generated dungeon offers a new level to master and greater rewards to collect. PS5 enhancement can only add to the experience.
No, come back: The Last Guardian
In a strange land filled with mystery and puzzles, meet one of the most adorable giant companions ever created for a game. Trico is a half-bird, half-mammal creature who acts as your guardian… yet because of some unique bugs in the game he won't always listen. This only gives Trico more character. Even when you sometimes hate him, you can't help but love him.
Please, BioWare, we love them: Mass Effect Trilogy
Mass Effect is a game trilogy that, if you found it at the right time, can define the games you play for the rest of your life. I am amazed and in awe of the writers who worked on this story. They are masters at creating relationships between the player and characters. It's heartbreaking to me that these were never remastered. I for one will never stop hoping that that BioWare will bring the collection to PS5.
Enhanced or remastered, we want them
Some of these titles might be little more than a daydream, like seeing The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption, or Mass Effect brought into the modern day. But they are dreams I won't give up so easily. And I know I am not the only one asking for these games to be restored.
However, it is far more likely we could see games like Last of Us and God of War touched up since they're newer and one of them has an upcoming sequel. Even if Last of Us Part II is released before the PS5 is out at the end of the year, you know they will be compatible. Who would turn down getting to play both game and sequel in order with a bit of new sparkle?
