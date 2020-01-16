Sony PlayStation has made it clear to us that the plan is to make PlayStation 5 backward compatible. All our PS4 games we have been collecting over the years won't be tossed to the wayside this time around. Much like the PS4 Pro allowed for certain enhancements of games, PS5 should offer the same to companies who want to refresh their graphics. These are the games we would most like to see touched up.

Enhanced or remastered, we want them

Some of these titles might be little more than a daydream, like seeing The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption, or Mass Effect brought into the modern day. But they are dreams I won't give up so easily. And I know I am not the only one asking for these games to be restored.

However, it is far more likely we could see games like Last of Us and God of War touched up since they're newer and one of them has an upcoming sequel. Even if Last of Us Part II is released before the PS5 is out at the end of the year, you know they will be compatible. Who would turn down getting to play both game and sequel in order with a bit of new sparkle?

