We finally got to see everything we wanted to see about the Galaxy Watch 4, and there is plenty of good stuff there if you want an Android wearable. Whatever concessions Google and Samsung had to make to create this partnership seem to have been worth it based on the level of interest in the watches and their reasonable prices. Even I'm thinking about getting one, and I lost all interest in Wear OS a long time ago. For consumers like you and I, this means we have the chance to buy what looks like a good product for a reasonable price. That's important because I'm more concerned about how much the consumer benefits than I am about how much money a billion-dollar company makes. But for the Wear OS platform, this is important in a much larger way — if Wear OS 3 powered by Samsung can't drive adoption — nothing can.

Yeah, I know other companies will inevitably make new watches. Google has Fitbit now and those things matter, too. I know there will be other watches from Fossil and Mobvoi with the potential to be just as good, or better. I'd even bet money we see luxury brands like Tag Heuer release new watches powered by Wear OS 3. For enthusiasts, and if you're on the internet reading an article about Wear OS watches, you are an enthusiast — those are important products that give us more choices or can even be a better fit. Other brands are important, but not important enough to carry Wear OS on their shoulders. Fitbit will matter to the crowd who wants a device for fitness tracking, which is a lot more people than most of us realize. Some people will buy a fitness watch based on the brand name alone, and Fitbit is a good brand name. I'm not forgetting that these watches from other companies, including Google, aren't a factor. They're just not the deciding factor. The thing is, once you leave North America, you stop seeing so many iPhones. Android's market share globally hovers around 75 to 80%. In some places, you'll likely never see someone using an iPhone. I'm not trying to dump on Apple or start some sort of culture war here. I only mention it because it means that most people worldwide can't use the Apple Watch.