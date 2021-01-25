Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 was already heavily health-focused, but the Galaxy Watch 4 may be even more so. A report from the Korean ET News claims that the company's next smartwatch may ship with a blood glucose monitor, The upcoming smartwatch, either branded the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch Active 3 will come with an optical sensor that can measure the blood glucose levels without needing to draw blood.

Samsung has tested the technology in the past and has published research showing how it is possible, so it does make sense for the company to integrate this in a health-focused smartwatch. Though Samsung already makes some of the best smartwatches, it's ever-present rival, Apple, will also be shipping a smartwatch with a blood glucose measure by the end of the year. The inclusion of this feature in the company's next smartwatch will allow it to be competitive with Apple. Depending on whether it launches before or after Apple's product, it'll allow it a few moments of breathing room to grab customers who'd be interested in that extra bit of functionality.

Samsung is likely to debut this watch at Unpacked 2021, set to take place in summer if trends hold. Like last year, it's expected to launch a family of flagship devices at that event including sequels to the Fold and Flip series. It is not clear if the Galaxy Note line will receive an update at this point.