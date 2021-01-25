What you need to know
- Samsung's next smartwatch is said to come with a blood glucose monitor
- It'll work with an optical sensor that allows the Galaxy Watch to track blood sugar levels without actually drawing blood.
- Samsung will put this against Apple's next Watch, rumored to also be shipping with a blood sugar tracker.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 was already heavily health-focused, but the Galaxy Watch 4 may be even more so. A report from the Korean ET News claims that the company's next smartwatch may ship with a blood glucose monitor, The upcoming smartwatch, either branded the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch Active 3 will come with an optical sensor that can measure the blood glucose levels without needing to draw blood.
Samsung has tested the technology in the past and has published research showing how it is possible, so it does make sense for the company to integrate this in a health-focused smartwatch. Though Samsung already makes some of the best smartwatches, it's ever-present rival, Apple, will also be shipping a smartwatch with a blood glucose measure by the end of the year. The inclusion of this feature in the company's next smartwatch will allow it to be competitive with Apple. Depending on whether it launches before or after Apple's product, it'll allow it a few moments of breathing room to grab customers who'd be interested in that extra bit of functionality.
Samsung is likely to debut this watch at Unpacked 2021, set to take place in summer if trends hold. Like last year, it's expected to launch a family of flagship devices at that event including sequels to the Fold and Flip series. It is not clear if the Galaxy Note line will receive an update at this point.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
The Galaxy Watch 3 offers stunning hardware and a variety of health-focused features, including an ECG and blood pressure sensor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 series misses out on this useful Android feature
The latest Galaxy S21 series phones from Samsung lack a useful feature that Google had launched five years back: seamless updates.
Is 2021 going to be the year you ditch Samsung?
Samsung continues to be a dominant force in the Android landscape — but that doesn't mean everyone is thrilled with where the company is heading.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
The best replacement bands for your 46mm Galaxy Watch
The strap included with the Galaxy Watch is fine, but these offer much more customization. Not only do these straps offer you the chance to change up the style of your watch, but you also get materials that bring added durability for a strap that can take what you throw at it.