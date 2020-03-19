Taking a look at the smartphone industry over the past few years, we've seen a gradual increase in the size of phones. Year after year and release after release, phones tend to keep getting bigger with no signs of slowing down.
Thankfully, there are a few outliers that break up this trend. Most recently, Samsung's Galaxy S20 proved to be the antidote a lot of us have been waiting for. The S20 is comfortable to use with one hand, relatively easy to fit into pockets, and retains the flagship specs of its S20+ and S20 Ultra siblings.
Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about the S20's size.
This discussion got us to wondering — Is the Galaxy S20 the perfect size for a smartphone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The world's a scary place right now, so escape it with these comfort shows
When times are hard, it's easy to fall into a state of despair, but don't! Step back, take a breath, and distract yourself from the problems of the day by enjoying a favorite old show. Perhaps you might even discover a new old favorite from our list!
Daily Coronavirus updates: U.S. govt could give Americans $500 billion
COVID-19 has already infected over 127,000 people globally and caused over 4,500 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Latest Galaxy S20 software update fixes camera autofocus issues
Samsung is now rolling out a fix for the autofocus issues affecting all three Galaxy S20 series phones.
Drive safe with these great car mounts for the Galaxy S20
Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road with these car mounts for the Galaxy S20.