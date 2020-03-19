Taking a look at the smartphone industry over the past few years, we've seen a gradual increase in the size of phones. Year after year and release after release, phones tend to keep getting bigger with no signs of slowing down.

Thankfully, there are a few outliers that break up this trend. Most recently, Samsung's Galaxy S20 proved to be the antidote a lot of us have been waiting for. The S20 is comfortable to use with one hand, relatively easy to fit into pockets, and retains the flagship specs of its S20+ and S20 Ultra siblings.

Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about the S20's size.

This discussion got us to wondering — Is the Galaxy S20 the perfect size for a smartphone?

