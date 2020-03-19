Galaxy S20 Review Outdoor Screen Twitter MoroccoSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Taking a look at the smartphone industry over the past few years, we've seen a gradual increase in the size of phones. Year after year and release after release, phones tend to keep getting bigger with no signs of slowing down.

Thankfully, there are a few outliers that break up this trend. Most recently, Samsung's Galaxy S20 proved to be the antidote a lot of us have been waiting for. The S20 is comfortable to use with one hand, relatively easy to fit into pockets, and retains the flagship specs of its S20+ and S20 Ultra siblings.

Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about the S20's size.

jettrue

Didn't think I'd say this, I came from the S10 and I like the size, but because the S20 is slightly narrower, it seems too small? I went with the smallest because of price and because I don't want a huge phone anyway. Ultra is out if the question. Also I'm in the upgrade program. I had a 9 that I bought outright before joining for the 10 (got a great credit for the exchange), now exchanging...

chanchan05

I came from the S9 and I find the size perfect for me. Balances the larger screen and one-hand ability for me.

Lepa79

I stopped at Best Buy. I normally always get larger phones (currently on Pixel 3 xl and had Note 10+ before) but I really liked the S20. I think I might try a smaller profile phone for a change.

ctk4949

I came from a heavy *** 1+7 Pro and went back down to the S20. Its just easier to use one handed. Easier to put in my car mount. Easier to put in my pocket.

This discussion got us to wondering — Is the Galaxy S20 the perfect size for a smartphone?

