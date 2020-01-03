What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are now official.
- The two new phones bring key premium features from Samsung's flagship phones at a more accessible price point.
- Both the phones feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Display and have a large 4,500mAh battery.
Samsung today officially unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, two new "affordable flagships" that pack several key premium features from the company's flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones.
The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite both sport a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. They are quite similar in a few other areas as well. Both phones come with 6/8GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage and have a large 4,500mAh battery. Both phones also feature a 32MP selfie camera housed within the hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood, while the Note 10 Lite runs on a 10nm Exynos 9810 chipset. Both phones come with a triple-camera setup on the back, although they are not identical. The Galaxy S10 Lite has a 48MP primary sensor with "Super Steady OIS", an ultra-wide 12MP camera, and a 5MP macro camera.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 12MP primary camera with Dual Pixel AF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with OIS, and a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS. One of its biggest selling points will of course be the signature S Pen. The Note 10 Lite's S Pen comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy support, which means you can do things like navigate a presentation, take photos, control video content, and more with a simple click.
Samsung says both the new phones will be on display at CES 2020 next week. The company hasn't revealed pricing and availability information yet.
