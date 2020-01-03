Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are now official.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite both sport a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. They are quite similar in a few other areas as well. Both phones come with 6/8GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage and have a large 4,500mAh battery. Both phones also feature a 32MP selfie camera housed within the hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Samsung today officially unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, two new "affordable flagships" that pack several key premium features from the company's flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood, while the Note 10 Lite runs on a 10nm Exynos 9810 chipset. Both phones come with a triple-camera setup on the back, although they are not identical. The Galaxy S10 Lite has a 48MP primary sensor with "Super Steady OIS", an ultra-wide 12MP camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 12MP primary camera with Dual Pixel AF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with OIS, and a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS. One of its biggest selling points will of course be the signature S Pen. The Note 10 Lite's S Pen comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy support, which means you can do things like navigate a presentation, take photos, control video content, and more with a simple click.

Samsung says both the new phones will be on display at CES 2020 next week. The company hasn't revealed pricing and availability information yet.