Last year's Galaxy Note 7 was perhaps the most famous Samsung smartphone in history – for all the wrong reasons. The company kicked off its recovery with the excellent Galaxy S8 earlier this year, and now it hopes to complete the comeback with the mobile world's biggest do-over.
I'm MrMobile, and I spent an afternoon with the new Galaxy Note 8. It's a squared-off, stylus-packing version of its Galaxy S siblings … and if that sounds familiar, it should: it's a formula Samsung has employed to great success for many years. Check out my Galaxy Note 8 hands-on for my first impressions, and then hit up Android Central's Note 8 hands-on for the deep dive!
Reader comments
How did I know that people already had this beast and were just waiting until they could talk about it officially.
Thanks for the great video. Sounds like there is a lot to complain about, but hopefully the bad wont overshadow the good?
No blue in the US? No preorder.