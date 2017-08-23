Last year's Galaxy Note 7 was perhaps the most famous Samsung smartphone in history – for all the wrong reasons. The company kicked off its recovery with the excellent Galaxy S8 earlier this year, and now it hopes to complete the comeback with the mobile world's biggest do-over.

I'm MrMobile, and I spent an afternoon with the new Galaxy Note 8. It's a squared-off, stylus-packing version of its Galaxy S siblings … and if that sounds familiar, it should: it's a formula Samsung has employed to great success for many years. Check out my Galaxy Note 8 hands-on for my first impressions, and then hit up Android Central's Note 8 hands-on for the deep dive!