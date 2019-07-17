If you are expecting the U.S. variants of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to be powered by Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, you may end up disappointed. A new report by WinFuture claims the Galaxy Note 10 models that will be sold in the U.S. will have the older Snapdragon 855 instead of the Snapdragon 855 Plus. The international models of the Galaxy Note 10 will have a new 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset under the hood.

The move isn't completely surprising as the Snapdragon-powered variants of flagship Galaxy smartphones have usually been slightly superior to their Exynos-powered counterparts when it comes to benchmarking performance. Since the Exynos 9825 chipset will deliver slightly improved performance compared to the 8nm Exynos 9820 powering the Galaxy S10 series smartphones, we can expect the U.S. and international versions of the Galaxy Note 10 to be nearly identical in terms of performance. Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at its Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in New York on August 7.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 Plus is a minor upgrade compared to the Snapdragon 855 chipset, offering a slightly higher clock speed of 2.96 GHz and up to 15% improvement in GPU performance. The first smartphone to have the latest Snapdragon chip under the hood will be the ASUS ROG Phone II, which is expected to be unveiled on July 23. A few other smartphone makers such as Realme, Vivo, Nubia, Lenovo, and Redmi are also expected to roll out devices featuring the Snapdragon 855 Plus before the end of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, Rumors, Release Date, Specs, and More!