What you need to know
- The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now live in India, with the 6GB/128GB model available for ₹38,999 ($545) and the 8GB/128GB version for ₹40,999 ($575).
- The phone comes with the S Pen stylus, and you also get a 3.5mm jack.
- Pre-orders are now live, and the phone is set to go on sale from February 3.
- You'll be able to pick up the Note 10 Lite in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.
Samsung isn't waiting around to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in global markets. Just two weeks after its global debut, the Note 10 Lite is making its way to India, with pre-orders live right now. Samsung is selling the phone in two memory options: a 6GB/128GB model for ₹38,999 ($545), and an 8GB/128GB option for ₹40,999 ($575).
The Note 10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red color options in the country, and the Aura Red option in particular looks stunning. With the Note 10 Lite, Samsung is aiming to deliver the best features from its flagship Note 10 series at a much more affordable price point. As such, the phone loses out on the metal-and-glass design for a plastic chassis, and it's powered by an Exynos 9810 chipset.
Other than that, there's a lot to like here. You get a massive 4500mAh battery that should deliver two-day battery life, a 6.7-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, three 12MP cameras at the back, and a MicroSD card that can hold up to 1TB. Oh, and there's also a 3.5mm jack — a feature that's missing on the full-fledged Note 10 and Note 10+.
On the software side of things, the Note 10 Lite is running One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Samsung is obviously going after the likes of OnePlus with the Note 10 Lite, and the phone has the hardware chops to pull it off. If you like what Samsung is offering here, hit up the link below to be the first to use the Note 10 Lite. The phone will make its way to retail stores across India starting February 3.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings the best features from the Note 10 series to a more affordable price point. You get the S Pen stylus and a massive 4500mAh battery with fast charging. There's also a 3.5mm jack, and the phone is running Android 10 out of the box.
