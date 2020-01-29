Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51, which made its debut in Vietnam last month alongside the Galaxy A71, was launched in India today. The phone succeeds the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A50s that were launched last year. While it isn't a massive upgrade over the Galaxy A50, it does come with a few notable improvements and runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 right out of the box.

Samsung has launched two variants of the Galaxy A51 in India. While the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage has been priced at ₹23,999 ($337), the 8GB RAM variant with identical 128GB storage will be available for ₹25,999 ($365). The Galaxy A51 will be sold in the country through online as well as offline stores starting January 31.

