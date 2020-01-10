Samsung will reportedly soon launch a 5G-enabled variant of the mid-range Galaxy A51 that it unveiled last month. As per the folks over at SamMobile, the Galaxy A51 5G bears model number SM-A516N and will feature 128GB of base storage.

Since the Exynos 9611 chipset that powers the Galaxy A51 lacks 5G support, the Galaxy A51 5G will probably use a different chipset. As noted by SamMobile, Samsung could either use an Exynos 980 or MediaTek's new Dimensity 1000 5G chipset. The report also suggests the SM-A516N variant is likely to be the Korean variant of the smartphone. Whether or not the Galaxy A51 5G will be launched in markets outside South Korea, remains to be seen.

A report published by BGR.in last month had claimed Samsung was in talks with MediaTek to use its Dimensity 1000 5G chips in select 2020 A-series phones. If the information turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy A51 5G might be powered by the Dimensity 1000 5G, while the Galaxy A71 could use the company's in-house developed Exynos 980 instead.

While the Galaxy A51 5G will certainly be more expensive than the standard A51, it should still be significantly more affordable than any other 5G-enabled phone Samsung has launched so far. Samsung will likely launch a few more mid-range 5G phones later this year, in order to retain its leadership position in the global 5G smartphone market.

