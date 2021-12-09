Here at Android Central, we are incredibly excited to announce that it's once again time to celebrate the Future Tech Awards!

Now in its third year, the Future Tech Awards are a collaboration across the various tech sites owned and operate by Future PLC, including Android Central, iMore, Windows Central, T3, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi, and TechRadar. The awards recognize the best in consumer technology across the U.S. technology sector and are selected by an expert committee made up of Future's technology editors.

Future will announce the award winners at the upcoming CES 2022 conference in Las Vegas in early January. The FTAs were last celebrated in person at CES back in 2020 and were awarded virtually last year.

This year, the Future Tech Awards consist of two tracks:

The Future 50: these awards recognize 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology today, selected by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The shortlist is drawn from people including CEOs & executive leadership, product managers, designers and engineers, content creators, PR, communications, marketing & advertising.

Future Choice: the best products, as voted for by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The winning products score highly in reviews and buying guides on Future Publishing sites, including Android Central.

You'll find coverage of the Future Tech Awards across all of Future's tech sites in January, as well as on our dedicated Future Tech Awards site, where you can learn more about the winners.

Thanks for helping us to cover and recognize these outstanding individuals and companies!