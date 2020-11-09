Future PLC is excited to announce that it is currently accepting nominations for the Future Tech Awards 2020! Believe it or not, the long and challenging year that has been 2020 is nearing its end. While 2020 saw many difficulties and hardships, we want to end the year on a positive note — by recognizing the absolute best of the best in the field of technology.

The Future Tech Awards is a premier technology celebration that aims to highlight the people, companies, products, and services that truly excelled and moved the world of tech forward in 2020. There are four award tracks which are judged by a mixture of editorial and reader input, that include:

Future Choice: the best products, as voted by Future Tech's editorial committee.

Reader's Choice: the best products, as voted by Future Tech's readers.

Future 50: the top 50 professionals across various roles and categories. Self and peer nominations are both available.

Tech Hall of Fame: decorated industry veterans and deserved recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Future 50 and Reader's Choice categories are open to public submission and are accepting nominations now through November 27 at 6 pm ET.

Previous Future 50 winners included Carl Pei, former Co-founder of OnePlus, Simone Gertz, YouTube personality and influencer, and Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, just to name a few.

Just some of the Reader's Choice award winners from 2019 included the OnePlus 7T as the Best Value Smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold as the Best Mobile Tech Innovation, and the Google Pixelbook Go as the Best Chromebook.

If you know of an individual, product/service, or company who deserves to be recognized at the Future Tech Awards 2020, be sure to nominate them by the deadline. Voting for the Reader's Choice awards will be held from December 14, 2020 to January 4, 2021, and all of the winners will be announced during the week of January 9, 2021.

Future PLC is the leading tech publisher in the U.S. with popular brands such as Android Central, iMore, Windows Central, Tom's Guide, and Techradar.

